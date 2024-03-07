Kristen Stewart Debuts Bold Look at 'Love Lies Bleeding' Premiere, Drawing Comparisons to Bianca Censori's Racy Bodysuit

At the premiere of her new movie Love Lies Bleeding, Kristen Stewart debuted a bold look that resembles the racy bodysuit that Bianca Censori wore during Milan Fashion Week.
At the premiere of the A24 movie on Tuesday, March 5, the 33-year-old Spencer star sported a high-cut bodysuit with no pants in sight. As reported by Page Six, the piece was created by Vogue Ukraine stylist Julie Pelipas for Better. The high-cut leotard was complimented with thin shoulder straps and a thicker band across Stewart's hips. She completed the look with a black blaze, as well as sheer tights and Chanel heels.
The look has already drawn comparisons to Censori's outfit at Milan Fashion Week, which showed off a significant amount of sideboob and left little to the imagination.
Kanye West's wife has attracted a lot of attention for her racy outfits recently, even going without underwear for a look that could only be described as minimal. Her choice in fashion has also been questioned by some who suggested Ye was forcing her to wear the outfits, including one paparazzo who asked the Vultures 1 artist if she has "free will."
Stewart is set to have a big year thanks to her performance in Love Lives Bleeding, the second movie from Saint Maud director Rose Glass. Early reviews have showered the romantic thriller with praise. Stewart stars as a gym manager who falls for a bodybuilder, played by Katy O'Brian, only to get roped into the violent criminal underworld thanks to her father, played by Ed Harris.
Love Lies Bleeding hits theaters on March 15.
Stewart also appears in the post-apocalyptic romance Love Me alongside Steven Yeun, which premiered at Sundance.