Luxury Fashion

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H.Lorenzo store
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H.Lorenzo Opens Flagship Store in West Hollywood

The long-running luxury retailer brought in Italian architect Oliviero Arch Baldini for a "visionary new retail concept."

Shawn Setaro42 days ago
A skull and crossbones belt buckle adorned with rhinestones, featuring a floral design in one eye socket.
Style

B.B. Simon Collection: How to Buy

The accessories brand with a celebrity following is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff74 days ago

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