Michael B. Jordan Featured in David Yurman’s First-to-Market Men’s High Jewelry Collection

Michael B. Jordan can add "jewelry model" to his already stacked portfolio. The actor, director, and producer is the face of David Yurman's first men's high jewelry collection, The Vault.

The collection is an integral move for the Yurman brand, as the 30-piece collection includes finely crafted bold necklaces, bracelets, rings, and cufflinks, all inspired by architecture, mythology, and nature. The Vault also emphasizes rare hand-selected gemstones, carefully positioned over bespoke cuts for a timeless yet innovative feel.

"The theme of this campaign is where all artists thrive to be: being your own person,” said Jordan in press materials. “We all bring something different to the table; it's what makes us unique. Working with David Yurman has given me the chance to work with artists to create something universal, classic and reimagined."