Vintage

Vintage fashion is a style category featuring authentic clothing and accessories that are at least 20 years old but less than 100 years old. These pieces are valued for their original craftsmanship, distinctive fabrics like silk charmeuse and tweed, and design details that reflect specific cultural moments, such as Art Deco motifs or 1970s bohemian prints. Unlike retro-inspired or reproduction items, vintage garments are genuine artifacts often sourced from thrift shops, estate sales, and specialized boutiques. Collectors prioritize pieces with unique provenance or iconic brand labels, such as original Levi’s denim or Chanel tweed jackets, which elevate both rarity and value. Its relevance traces back to fashion cycles that revive classic silhouettes and textures, influencing designers who integrate vintage elements into contemporary collections. Fans return to vintage for its blend of sustainability, historical connection, and the chance to own one-of-a-kind items that stand apart from mass-produced clothing.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Spends $285,000 on 1973 Ford Bronco for Her Idaho Mountain Home

The forest green Velocity Restorations build was shipped to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after Kardashian had it in Los Angeles for a few weeks.

Mark Elibert10 days ago
Signage of a Patek Philippe store with bold, metallic lettering on a dark background.
Style

Rare Patek Philippe Watch Sells for Record $10.2 Million at Auction

A fierce bidding war in Geneva over the weekend pushed an ultra-rare watch into the record books.

Alex Ocho75 days ago
Drake.
Style

Drake's 'Take Care' Rolex Sells For $500,000

The iconic gold and diamond Rolex GMT Master II that Drizzy wore on the cover of his 2011 album went for $400,000 more than its normal market value.

Joe Price86 days ago
Drake wearing a leather jacket, standing in a crowd, with people blurred in the background.
Style

Drake Spotted in Vintage Packers Jacket While Shooting Video

Drizzy has been ramping up the promotion for his new album 'Iceman' and was recently seen wearing a vintage Green Bay Packers jacket.

Joe Price96 days ago
Levi’s® Brand and 194 campaign image is shown
Style

Levi's and 194 Head to Trinidad for New Collaborative Campaign

The new collection's multicolored campaign was shot in Trindad and follows the 2022 partnership between Levi's and 194.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
Advertisement
Two bomber jackets featuring Bob Marley on the left and Tupac Shakur on the right, with unique designs and patterns.
Style

Barriers Worldwide and Digital Spenders Club Partner for Vintage Bombers f/ Bob Marley, 2Pac, More

Ice Cube, Aaliyah, and more are also featured in vintage form.

Trace William Cowen150 days ago
DexRob
Style

DexRob Curates the Super Bowl Weekend Edit With Vintage Frames

The Game Day Vision Collection is available exclusively on Vintage Frames.

Jaelani Turner-Williams170 days ago
These are some of the most valuable vintage T-shirts from WWF's Golden Era, courtesy of collector Ted Hirsh.
Style

Top 10 Vintage WWF Event Wrestling T-Shirts 1985-1993

Well-known vintage wrestling collector Ted Hirsh runs through the best tees from the '80s and '90s featuring legends like Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and more.

Ted Hirsh177 days ago
Jay-Z wearing his viral upcycled sweater designed by Japanese artist Asaka Fushimi.
Style

Meet the Designer Behind Jay-Z’s Viral Sweater

Japanese-born, LA-based artist Asaka Fushimi has been creating one-of-one upcycled knits for over 20 years.

Mike DeStefano194 days ago
Two people posing with a large plush character. One wears sunglasses and a graphic tee, the other has colorful pants and a white shirt.
Style

How WWE Fell in Love With Streetwear

Throughout 2025, WWE has reignited its official merch through collabs with Cactus Jack, BAPE, and more.

Mike DeStefano241 days ago
Advertisement
A collection of six vintage wrestling graphic t-shirts featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dennis Rodman, The Undertaker, WrestleMania, and more.
Style

Ranking the 25 Best Wrestling Tees of All Time, According to Suplex Vintage

Suplex Vintage ranked its top wrestling T-shirts of all time featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and more.

Mike DeStefano244 days ago
Two posters for ComplexCon's "Brands to Watch" featuring Joshua Samuels. One shows a person in a denim jacket, the other in a colorful shirt.
Style

ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Joshua Samuels' Upcycled Clothes Are Keeping Streetwear Fun

Joshua Samuels' sustainable creations will be available at the ComplexCon 2025 Brands to Watch space.

Shinnie Park282 days ago
The ComplexCon 2025 Drops You Need to Know
Style

The ComplexCon 2025 Drops You Need to Know

Las Vegas299 days ago
Las Vegas

Presented By

Las Vegas

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App