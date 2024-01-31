Dior Men's Enters the Skateboarding Universe With B9S Sneakers

Known for its timeless and forward-thinking looks, Dior has stepped up their men's sneaker game with a skateboarding-inspired collection.

Currently available for preorder in the United States, China, and Europe until Feb. 7 the B9S Sneakers come in six different colors on a skate silhouette. Fans can cop quilted versions of the model that have leather or satin material and boast a gray, beige, or neon yellow colorway.