Dior Men's Enters the Skateboarding Universe With B9S Sneakers

Known for its timeless and forward-thinking looks, Dior has stepped up their men's sneaker game with a skateboarding-inspired collection.
Currently available for preorder in the United States, China, and Europe until Feb. 7 the B9S Sneakers come in six different colors on a skate silhouette. Fans can cop quilted versions of the model that have leather or satin material and boast a gray, beige, or neon yellow colorway.
For other versions of the sneakers that are coated in tweed, customers can find "D, I, O, R" charms, while the B9S also payhs homage to the "Dior Oblique Motif," originated by late French fashion designer Marc Bohan in 1967. According to Dior's press materials, the standout graphic pattern "punctuates the laces."
Dior held a show-stopping Fall/Winter 2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week this month, while Rihanna returned to the week-long festivities for the first time in nearly two years, also supporting the luxury brand.