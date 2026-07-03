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Brady Ebert playing a bright pink electric guitar on stage, wearing a beanie and graphic t-shirt, with purple lighting in the background.
Music

Turnstile's Former Guitarist Now Facing First-Degree Attempted Murder Charge, Possible Life Sentence

Brady Ebert, former Turnstile guitarist, is accused of striking the father of lead vocalist Brendan Yates with his car.

Trace William Cowen77 days ago
Perry Bamonte.
Music

The Cure Guitarist Perry Bamonte Dead at 65

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm hearted and vital part of the cure story," the band shared in a statement.

Will Lavin203 days ago
Ace Frehley performs in concert at Haute Spot Event Venue on July 13, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas.
Pop Culture

Coroner Confirms KISS Legend Ace Frehley’s Cause of Death After Fatal Fall

A newly released coroner’s report brings clarity to what led to the beloved guitarist's sudden death.

Maggie Ekberg248 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 16: Lizzo performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Lizzo Set to Play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Upcoming Biopic

The 4-time Grammy winner will portray the rock 'n' roll pioneer in 'Rosetta.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams480 days ago
Mike Dean's album cover for 423
Music

Stream Mike Dean’s ‘4:23’ Album Featuring 4 New Songs With The Weeknd

Mike Dean is back in the spotlight with his new album '4:23' featuring The Weeknd as co-executive producer. Abel also lent his vocals to four tracks.

Zach Dionne1175 days ago
Steve Lacy performs at 2022 Coachella
Music

Steve Lacy Speaks on Smashing Disposable Camera and Ending Show After Concertgoer Hit Him With Projectile

“Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect," wrote Lacy, who ended the show early.

Brad Callas1361 days ago
Mike Dean Interview on Recording With Kanye, etc
Music

Mike Dean Talks About Kanye West Discarding Entire 'Ye' Album to Restart Project Weeks Before Release

The producer/instrumentalist recalled the moment during a conversation with Nile Rodgers, saying he "came in one day and [Kanye had] erased the whole board."

Joshua Espinoza1427 days ago
The cover art for Steve Lacy's new album 'Gemini Rights'
Music

Steve Lacy Releases New Album 'Gemini Rights' f/ Matt Martians and Fousheé

After surprising fans with his first new solo song since 2019 last month, Steve Lacy has returned with his second studio album 'Gemini Rights​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1463 days ago
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Mac Miller
Music

Beat on Mac Miller's 'Swimming' Originated From Kendrick Lamar 'Damn' Session, Steve Lacy Reveals

In a new interview, Steve Lacy revealed his work on a track for the late Mac Miller's 'Swimming' album originated in a session for Kendrick Lamar’s 'Damn.'

Jordan Rose1465 days ago
Steve Lacy cover art for new single is shown
Music

Steve Lacy Releases New Song and Video “Mercury,” Teases ‘Gemini Rights’ Album

Steve Lacy will release his sophomore album 'Gemini Rights' later this summer. But first, he's giving fans a new song and video titled "Mercury."

Trace William Cowen1492 days ago
Michael Nesmith performing during farewell tour in 2021
Music

Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith Dead at 78

Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the Monkees, died on Friday from natural causes at the age of 78. His family confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

Brad Callas1679 days ago
mike-dean
Music

Mike Dean Releases New Visual Album 'Echoplex (Live 2021)'

Following all the work he’s put in on Kanye's frequently delayed album 'Donda,' producer and 'Ye go-to Mike Dean is back with his latest solo project.

Joe Price1778 days ago
jimi hendrix guitar sold
Music

Jimi Hendrix's Guitar Sold for Over $200K at Auction

A Japanese sunburst electric that was played by legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix has sold for a considerable sum at an auction on Saturday.

Abel Shifferaw2168 days ago
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Sports

Indianapolis Colts Owner Pays Six Figures for One of Prince's Guitars

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay cuts a large check to purchase one of Prince's guitars.

Gavin Evans3673 days ago
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Music

PROMO: Honda’s ‘Uncharted’—Kaki King Lets Her Guitar Call the Shots

The guitar maestro learns to see, and lets six strings do all the talking.

Bill Savage3795 days ago

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