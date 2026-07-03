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Turnstile's Former Guitarist Now Facing First-Degree Attempted Murder Charge, Possible Life Sentence
Brady Ebert, former Turnstile guitarist, is accused of striking the father of lead vocalist Brendan Yates with his car.
The Cure Guitarist Perry Bamonte Dead at 65
"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm hearted and vital part of the cure story," the band shared in a statement.
Coroner Confirms KISS Legend Ace Frehley’s Cause of Death After Fatal Fall
A newly released coroner’s report brings clarity to what led to the beloved guitarist's sudden death.
Brent Hinds' Cause of Death: How Did the Mastodon Guitarist Die?
Brent Hinds has died in Atlanta.
Jack White Marks 50th Birthday by Becoming 'Reluctant Owner of a Cellular Telephone' for First Time
The 12-time Grammy winner is no longer phoneless.
Lizzo Set to Play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Upcoming Biopic
The 4-time Grammy winner will portray the rock 'n' roll pioneer in 'Rosetta.'
Stream Mike Dean’s ‘4:23’ Album Featuring 4 New Songs With The Weeknd
Mike Dean is back in the spotlight with his new album '4:23' featuring The Weeknd as co-executive producer. Abel also lent his vocals to four tracks.
Steve Lacy Speaks on Smashing Disposable Camera and Ending Show After Concertgoer Hit Him With Projectile
“Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect," wrote Lacy, who ended the show early.
Mike Dean Talks About Kanye West Discarding Entire 'Ye' Album to Restart Project Weeks Before Release
The producer/instrumentalist recalled the moment during a conversation with Nile Rodgers, saying he "came in one day and [Kanye had] erased the whole board."
Steve Lacy Releases New Album 'Gemini Rights' f/ Matt Martians and Fousheé
After surprising fans with his first new solo song since 2019 last month, Steve Lacy has returned with his second studio album 'Gemini Rights.'
Beat on Mac Miller's 'Swimming' Originated From Kendrick Lamar 'Damn' Session, Steve Lacy Reveals
In a new interview, Steve Lacy revealed his work on a track for the late Mac Miller's 'Swimming' album originated in a session for Kendrick Lamar’s 'Damn.'
Steve Lacy Releases New Song and Video “Mercury,” Teases ‘Gemini Rights’ Album
Steve Lacy will release his sophomore album 'Gemini Rights' later this summer. But first, he's giving fans a new song and video titled "Mercury."
Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith Dead at 78
Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the Monkees, died on Friday from natural causes at the age of 78. His family confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.
Mike Dean Releases New Visual Album 'Echoplex (Live 2021)'
Following all the work he’s put in on Kanye's frequently delayed album 'Donda,' producer and 'Ye go-to Mike Dean is back with his latest solo project.
Jimi Hendrix's Guitar Sold for Over $200K at Auction
A Japanese sunburst electric that was played by legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix has sold for a considerable sum at an auction on Saturday.
Indianapolis Colts Owner Pays Six Figures for One of Prince's Guitars
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay cuts a large check to purchase one of Prince's guitars.
PROMO: Honda’s ‘Uncharted’—Kaki King Lets Her Guitar Call the Shots
The guitar maestro learns to see, and lets six strings do all the talking.