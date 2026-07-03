Diddy’s Claim of Being Inspired to Hustle by Waking Up With ‘15 Roaches’ on His Face Has People in Stitches
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World Cup 2026: Here's How Many Goals Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé, and Other Stars Have So Far
Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland are tied with 7 goals throughout the tournament, while Kane has 5, with Ronaldo behind him with 3.
J. Balvin Recalls His Mom Advising Him to Keep His Reggaeton Dreams a Secret
The Colombian superstar explains how support from his parents created a different kind of pressure for him.
NBA YoungBoy’s Resurfaced 2018 Bucket List Includes Winning a Grammy, Adele Collab and Skydiving
The Baton Rouge rapper also wanted to release a debut album and have a daughter, both of which he’s achieved.
Hit-Boy Shares 2011 Snapshot of Goals He’s Long Since Achieved: ‘Produce a Rihanna Single and Just 3 Songs on a Nas Album’
12 years ago the producer wrote that he wanted to do a single with Rihanna and "three songs" with Nas, with whom he's now released a sixth and final album.
Travis Scott Finally Made His Beyoncé Collab Happen After Manifesting It 8 Years Ago
With the arrival of 'Utopia,' Scott's wish to work with Beyoncé has come true on "Delresto (Echoes)."
Summer Walker Says She's Achieved Her 'Goal of Hella Kids Before 30' After Giving Birth to Twins
Fresh off giving birth to twins, Summer Walker took to social media to reveal she's achieved her goal of having "hella kids" before turning 30.
Watch Rick Ross Hilariously Show Off His First Cow: 'This a Dream Come True for Rozay’ (UPDATE)
Rick Ross showed off his latest purchase, a bull. In a video on Instagram, Rozay shows the animal around while offering hilarious, motivational commentary.
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Creating The Marathon Clothing Store No. 2 in L.A. to Honor His Legacy
Nipsey Hussle’s family announced on Monday they will open “The Marathon Clothing store No. 2” in Los Angeles this year, which was a longtime goal for Nip.
Will Smith Reveals His Favorite Moment From 'The Pursuit of Happyness'
In a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, Will Smith revealed his favorite moment/line from his 2006 film 'The Pursuit of Happyness.'
Everything We Know About Migos' ‘Culture III’
After news of Quavo and Saweetie’s break up, both Quavo and Offset have teased music in recent days. Which should mean the Migos are finally gearing up for the imminent release of 'Culture III.'
Johnny Manziel Looking to Become a Pro Golfer and Knows It’s a ‘Very Uphill Battle’
Manziel played football in Canada and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football before joining the new Fan Controlled Football in February.
Nicolas Cage Tells Marilyn Manson About Flipping $200 Into $20K While Gambling and Giving It to an Orphanage
Nicolas Cage linked up with his old friend Marilyn Manson for a very on-brand wild interview covering an extensive list of comforting Cageisms.
Man Arrested for Impersonating Doctor Is Now Real Doctor
Adam Litwin, who went to jail for pretending to be a resident, is now an MD.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Crew Reportedly Told to Avoid Eye Contact With Leonardo DiCaprio
Completely relatable.
Italian Soccer Player Criticized for Celebrating Goal After Receiving Racist Jeers
Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. have an absolute winner on their hands with 19-year-old prodigy Moise Kean.
Indian Super League's 16-Year-Old Youngest-Ever Goal Scorer Is Actually 28
In the fall, "16-year-old" Gourav Mukhi became the youngest player ever to score a goal in the Indian Super League. Except he was more than a decade older.
Usain Bolt Scores Two Goals in First Pro Soccer Match as a Starter
The world record 100-meter sprinter just accomplished another feat.