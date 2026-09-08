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jamievaron

Joined April 2015 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

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13 small changes that will bring good vibes into your life

Avoiding bad feelings is easier than you think.

jamievaron3829 days ago
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6 things women want from porn

The industry should ditch its dated ideas of "female-friendly" porn.

jamievaron3866 days ago
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Why you can't just 'choose happiness'

If it were that easy, then why are so many people miserable?

jamievaron3887 days ago
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8 ways you're ruining your relationship without even realizing it

Check yourself before you wreck yourself.

jamievaron3888 days ago
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Why we need to stop insisting 'every woman is beautiful'

It's not as complimentary as you think.

jamievaron3894 days ago
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Want to change your life in 2016? Do these 9 things

Tiny adjustments can lead to a big upgrade in happiness.

jamievaron3895 days ago
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The 7 stages of white people getting woke

Because you can only stay ignorant for so long.

jamievaron3898 days ago

Jealous? Here's why that might be a good thing

Don't hate the green-eyed monster—embrace it.

jamievaron3901 days ago
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8 signs you're addicted to advice on the internet

Step away from the Google search bar.

jamievaron3914 days ago
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How becoming the hot friend made me feel like a bad feminist

"I wanted to be wanted."

jamievaron3922 days ago
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Why friend breakups hurt more than love breakups

But nobody ever talks about them.

jamievaron3937 days ago
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7 reasons why being a sensitive person in an insensitive world is brave AF

You're bolder than you think.

jamievaron3944 days ago
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I gave a fake name to a stranger, then we got married

You *can* actually start a relationship based on lies.

jamievaron3951 days ago
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8 struggles only self-aware people experience

Being inside your own head has its good and bad sides.

jamievaron3957 days ago
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13 ways being uncool in high school changes you for the better

You're now better equipped to be a dope-ass adult.

jamievaron3964 days ago
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9 things only people who love to be alone understand

The hidden benefits of doing things solo dolo.

jamievaron3985 days ago
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I had my sexual awakening in Rome

1 ticket. 4 men.

jamievaron3986 days ago
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7 things people who put self-growth first do differently

When you're in constant pursuit of a better version of yourself, your life looks different.

jamievaron3993 days ago

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