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Latest Stories
13 small changes that will bring good vibes into your life
Avoiding bad feelings is easier than you think.
6 things women want from porn
The industry should ditch its dated ideas of "female-friendly" porn.
Why you can't just 'choose happiness'
If it were that easy, then why are so many people miserable?
8 ways you're ruining your relationship without even realizing it
Check yourself before you wreck yourself.
Why we need to stop insisting 'every woman is beautiful'
It's not as complimentary as you think.
Want to change your life in 2016? Do these 9 things
Tiny adjustments can lead to a big upgrade in happiness.
The 7 stages of white people getting woke
Because you can only stay ignorant for so long.
Jealous? Here's why that might be a good thing
Don't hate the green-eyed monster—embrace it.
8 signs you're addicted to advice on the internet
Step away from the Google search bar.
How becoming the hot friend made me feel like a bad feminist
"I wanted to be wanted."
Why friend breakups hurt more than love breakups
But nobody ever talks about them.
7 reasons why being a sensitive person in an insensitive world is brave AF
You're bolder than you think.
I gave a fake name to a stranger, then we got married
You *can* actually start a relationship based on lies.
8 struggles only self-aware people experience
Being inside your own head has its good and bad sides.
13 ways being uncool in high school changes you for the better
You're now better equipped to be a dope-ass adult.
9 things only people who love to be alone understand
The hidden benefits of doing things solo dolo.
7 things people who put self-growth first do differently
When you're in constant pursuit of a better version of yourself, your life looks different.