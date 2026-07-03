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Afroman.
Music

Afroman Jokes He's the 'Hardest Gangster Rapper' After Making Cops Cry on Camera

The Cali rapper said he's launching a Muhammad Ali-style campaign to proclaim himself the "greatest rapper of all time."

Mark Elibert6 days ago
Gangster Disciples Founder Larry Hoover Enlists the Aid of Ex-NY Prosecutor to Get Him Parole
Life

Ex-Mob Prosecutor Backs Larry Hoover’s Bid for Release

A Gotti prosecutor now says the Gangster Disciples founder is no longer a threat. Inside the clemency fight gripping Chicago.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Victoria Gotti Begs Judge for Son's Leniency—Because He's Her Kidney Donor
Pop Culture

Victoria Gotti Says She’ll ‘Die’ If Kidney Donor Son Is Sent To Prison

As her son faces prison for $1.1M COVID loan fraud, the former reality star tells a federal judge his kidney donation is literally keeping her alive.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
Three photos of a man with short hair and a mustache, labeled as Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, a/k/a "El Mencho."
Life

Mexican Authorities Say They Found Drug Lord 'El Mencho' by Tracking His Lover

The drug lord was killed in a raid on Sunday, leading to widespread cartel violence in Mexico.

Complex Staff142 days ago
Florida Sheriff Sends Warning Shots After 'Sex, Money, Murder' Boss Hernando Thompson Arrested
Life

Florida Sheriff Has a Warning for Gangs After ‘Sex, Money, Murder’ Leader Is Convicted

A major gang case ends with a conviction and a blunt message to organized crime.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
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Freeway Rick Ross Says He's Taking Over The Boxing World Next
Sports

Freeway Rick Ross Says He's Taking Over The Boxing World Next

"I have eight guys right now under contract for boxing," he told Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo324 days ago
Rapper J $tash poses with a smile on the left. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief T. K. Waters speaks at a podium on the right
Music

Julio Foolio Murder Has Jacksonville Police Monitoring Rival Gangs: 'We’re Not Gonna Tolerate Any Retribution'

The rapper was gunned down in Tampa, Florida over the weekend while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Alex Ocho751 days ago
A person with glasses and tattoos, appears next to a display of various baseball caps, store display shows rows of various baseball caps with team logos, including New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and others; which gang wears nationals hat in california
Style

Watch This TikToker Explain Which Hats You Can't Wear in L.A. Because of Gang Associations

Content creator VinnieTalks2U broke down which hats and color combinations to avoid when visiting Los Angeles.

Complex Staff765 days ago
Ice T on the set of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'
Music

Ice-T Responds to Fan That Labeled Him a 'Disgrace' Who 'Sold Out’

Ice-T fired back at someone on Twitter who claimed the 'Law &amp; Order: Special Victims Unit' star has become a "disgrace to gangsta rap" after he "sold out."

Jose Martinez1513 days ago
John Gotti in New York City in 1987
Life

John Gotti’s Family Allegedly Sues Man For $10 Million Over Online Harassment

The family has called Borrello’s comments “obscene and unequivocally false” claims that have put them in “grave risk of danger, ridicule and public scorn.”

Brenton Blanchet1616 days ago
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Mase attends the world premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story"
Music

Mase Shares Why He Thinks Joining a 'Street Gang' Is the 'Weakest Thing a Black Man Can Do'

Pastor-slash-rapper Mase went on to say he doesn’t respect a man who makes the decision to join a gang and that he never viewed members as “tough” people.

Xavier Hamilton1898 days ago
Peaky Blinders Season 3 photocall.
Pop Culture

'Peaky Blinders' to End After Upcoming Season, Movie Is 'Going to Happen' Later (UPDATE)

'Peaky Blinders' will end after the upcoming sixth season, though series creator Steven Knight says the story will "continue in another form."

Gavin Evans2005 days ago
US film director Quentin Tarantino
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino 'Star Trek' Film Would Reportedly Have a 1930s Gangster Vibe

Although he revealed that he's moving away from directing the project, Quentin Tarantino's take on 'Star Trek' is still in the mix, with a surprising storyline.

Xavier Hamilton2169 days ago
Wesley Snipes and Chris Rock at the premiere of 'New Jack City'
Pop Culture

A 'New Jack City' Reboot Is Being Developed

Hollywood again reaches back to the '90s.

Gavin Evans2488 days ago
frank lucas
Life

‘American Gangster’ Subject Frank Lucas Dead at 88

The notorious drug dealer portrayed by Denzel Washington passed away on Thursday.

Alex Galbraith2603 days ago
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Nigél Thatch
Pop Culture

Forest Whitaker Series 'Godfather of Harlem' Casts 'Selma' Actor to Reprise Malcolm X Role

Forest Whitaker will be portraying the infamous Harlem legend, Bumpy Johnson, in a Epix series, 'Godfather of Harlem.'

Victoria L. Johnson2856 days ago
Coolio
Pop Culture

Mispronouncing Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" Cost a 'Jeopardy' Player $3,200

Let the record show it's "gangsta," not "gangster."

Julia Reiss3118 days ago
Image via Yahoo
Life

Video Shows Trump at WrestleMania With a Mob-Linked Gambler Trump Claims He Doesn't Know

Trump claimed he didn't know mob-linked gambler Robert LiButti, but video has emerged of the two together at WrestleMania.

MacMcCannTX3543 days ago

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