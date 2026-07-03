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Afroman Jokes He's the 'Hardest Gangster Rapper' After Making Cops Cry on Camera
The Cali rapper said he's launching a Muhammad Ali-style campaign to proclaim himself the "greatest rapper of all time."
Ex-Mob Prosecutor Backs Larry Hoover’s Bid for Release
A Gotti prosecutor now says the Gangster Disciples founder is no longer a threat. Inside the clemency fight gripping Chicago.
Victoria Gotti Says She’ll ‘Die’ If Kidney Donor Son Is Sent To Prison
As her son faces prison for $1.1M COVID loan fraud, the former reality star tells a federal judge his kidney donation is literally keeping her alive.
Mexican Authorities Say They Found Drug Lord 'El Mencho' by Tracking His Lover
The drug lord was killed in a raid on Sunday, leading to widespread cartel violence in Mexico.
Florida Sheriff Has a Warning for Gangs After ‘Sex, Money, Murder’ Leader Is Convicted
A major gang case ends with a conviction and a blunt message to organized crime.
Freeway Rick Ross Says He's Taking Over The Boxing World Next
"I have eight guys right now under contract for boxing," he told Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.
Julio Foolio Murder Has Jacksonville Police Monitoring Rival Gangs: 'We’re Not Gonna Tolerate Any Retribution'
The rapper was gunned down in Tampa, Florida over the weekend while celebrating his 26th birthday.
Watch This TikToker Explain Which Hats You Can't Wear in L.A. Because of Gang Associations
Content creator VinnieTalks2U broke down which hats and color combinations to avoid when visiting Los Angeles.
Ice-T Responds to Fan That Labeled Him a 'Disgrace' Who 'Sold Out’
Ice-T fired back at someone on Twitter who claimed the 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star has become a "disgrace to gangsta rap" after he "sold out."
John Gotti’s Family Allegedly Sues Man For $10 Million Over Online Harassment
The family has called Borrello’s comments “obscene and unequivocally false” claims that have put them in “grave risk of danger, ridicule and public scorn.”
Mase Shares Why He Thinks Joining a 'Street Gang' Is the 'Weakest Thing a Black Man Can Do'
Pastor-slash-rapper Mase went on to say he doesn’t respect a man who makes the decision to join a gang and that he never viewed members as “tough” people.
'Peaky Blinders' to End After Upcoming Season, Movie Is 'Going to Happen' Later (UPDATE)
'Peaky Blinders' will end after the upcoming sixth season, though series creator Steven Knight says the story will "continue in another form."
Quentin Tarantino 'Star Trek' Film Would Reportedly Have a 1930s Gangster Vibe
Although he revealed that he's moving away from directing the project, Quentin Tarantino's take on 'Star Trek' is still in the mix, with a surprising storyline.
A 'New Jack City' Reboot Is Being Developed
Hollywood again reaches back to the '90s.
‘American Gangster’ Subject Frank Lucas Dead at 88
The notorious drug dealer portrayed by Denzel Washington passed away on Thursday.
Forest Whitaker Series 'Godfather of Harlem' Casts 'Selma' Actor to Reprise Malcolm X Role
Forest Whitaker will be portraying the infamous Harlem legend, Bumpy Johnson, in a Epix series, 'Godfather of Harlem.'
Mispronouncing Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" Cost a 'Jeopardy' Player $3,200
Let the record show it's "gangsta," not "gangster."
Video Shows Trump at WrestleMania With a Mob-Linked Gambler Trump Claims He Doesn't Know
Trump claimed he didn't know mob-linked gambler Robert LiButti, but video has emerged of the two together at WrestleMania.