“Unfortunately, I think young people think this is a game,” he said during a press conference shared online. “They make it like it's a video game. It's not, this is real life. [Foolio] has a mother, you know, he has parents, siblings, probably friends and they have to deal with these kind of losses, and it's unfortunate.”

He continued, “We're not gonna tolerate any retribution, any revenge. We're gonna watch, we're gonna be around paying attention to what's going on, but it's unfortunate. It should never happen to our kids. And I've never seen so much devaluing of human life. You know, it's like it's fun and they talk about it in rap videos and songs, and it just doesn't make any sense.”

Waters also told young Jacksonville citizens to “stay away from the nonsense.”

“I've made several phone calls and discussions with the undersheriff and staff members about paying very close attention to certain groups that I know are clashing with one another—they know who they are,” he said. “We're not gonna allow you to just arbitrarily run around and spray bullets into people's houses and cars. It's just something that we're gonna pay very close attention to.”

“I want the public to be vigilant, pay attention when you see these things going on,” Sheriff Waters added. “The social media world is called ‘Meta’ for a reason. It's make-believe, it's not real life. Real life is what happened to Foolio yesterday. And that happens and it should not happen.”

No arrests have been made so far in connection to Julio Foolio’s murder.