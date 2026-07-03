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Cardi B performing on stage with bright red hair, wearing a colorful, intricate outfit. She's energetically dancing with backup dancers.
Music

Cardi B Recalls Joining the Bloods as Teen, Says She Stays ‘Clean as a Whistle’ Now

During a recent session on X Spaces, Cardi B confirms she joined a gang as a teen.

Trey Alston13 days ago
Shia LaBeouf with curly hair and a beard, wearing a suit, against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says His Role in Los Angeles Gang Is 'T-Shirt Salesman'

The actor said his 'The Tax Collector' co-star Conejo brought him on.

Trey Alston137 days ago
Three photos of a man with short hair and a mustache, labeled as Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, a/k/a "El Mencho."
Life

Mexican Authorities Say They Found Drug Lord 'El Mencho' by Tracking His Lover

The drug lord was killed in a raid on Sunday, leading to widespread cartel violence in Mexico.

Complex Staff142 days ago
Florida Sheriff Sends Warning Shots After 'Sex, Money, Murder' Boss Hernando Thompson Arrested
Life

Florida Sheriff Has a Warning for Gangs After ‘Sex, Money, Murder’ Leader Is Convicted

A major gang case ends with a conviction and a blunt message to organized crime.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Reflects on 'The World's Coolest Dictator' Title
Pop Culture

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Reflects on 'The World's Coolest Dictator' Title

'If it were up to me, I would stay for 10 more years,' he said, while noting that he'd agreed with his wife that he'd leave office in 2029.

Bernadette Giacomazzo194 days ago
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Kay Flock
Music

Kay Flock's Lawyers Claim He Has an 'Intellectual Disability' as Sentencing Looms

The rapper will be sentenced in his federal racketeering case this coming week.

Shawn Setaro214 days ago
Ex-UFC Fighter Alex Garcia Arrested with $2M of Cocaine & Weapons in Canadian Anti-Gang Bust
Sports

Ex-UFC Fighter Alex Garcia Arrested in Major Canadian Anti-Gang Bust

Montreal police say the former UFC welterweight was arrested after a major anti-gang investigation uncovered drugs, cash, weapons, and vehicles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Donald Trump, wearing a suit and purple tie, stands inside an airplane with a serious expression.
Life

Here's The Drug Dealers Donald Trump Has Pardoned

Trump has made a habit of making pardons for drug lords.

Joe Price224 days ago
Pop Smoke.
Music

Pop Smoke Was Reportedly Subject of NYPD Investigation Prior to His Death

The rapper's arrest for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls Royce Wraith from LA to NYC was something police were apparently trying to leverage.

tara mahadevan230 days ago
Rising Latin Star DELAROSA Shot & Killed in 'Ambush-Style' Attack in L.A.
Music

Rising Latin Star DELAROSA Shot and Killed in 'Ambush-Style' Attack in Los Angeles

The young singer-songwriter had just released her track, 'No Me Llames,' in August of this year.

Bernadette Giacomazzo233 days ago
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Big U
Music

Big U's 34-Year-Old Son Shot and Killed in LA

Big U is reportedly "heartbroken" about the situation.

Trey Alston257 days ago
Three Huawei Pura80 Ultra smartphones on display, two showing the screen and one showing the back with triple cameras.
Life

Chinese Gangs Have Reportedly Made $1 Billion Through Spam Calls and Messages

The scam messages ask for fake toll payments, U.S. Postal Service fees, and unpaid traffic violations.

Joe Price273 days ago
prison facility
Life

Man Convicted of Murdering Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz Found Dead in Prison

Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella inflicted the neck wound that killed 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

tara mahadevan382 days ago
Singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Courthouse following his status hearing, in relation to the sex abuse allegations made against him, on May 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Music

R. Kelly Cried on Prison Phone Call 'In Fear for His Life,' Lawyers Say

A lawyer for the R&B singer said that Kelly is "suffering" behind bars.

Jaelani Turner-Williams392 days ago
Donald Trump in a blue suit and tie stands in front of a building with white columns.
Life

Donald Trump Reportedly Commutes Larry Hoover's Prison Sentence

Larry Hoover Sr. has been serving six life sentences in prison since the '70s.

Joe Price414 days ago
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50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Teases New Chinatown NYC 'Power' Series: 'This Is Gonna Be a Big One'

After ending in 2020, 'Power' saw four spinoff shows.

tara mahadevan440 days ago
Eugene "Big U" Henley attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere
Music

Big U Has 'Elaborate Plan' to Get Donald Trump to Intervene in His Extortion Case, Feds Say

Meanwhile, he was allegedly calling Trump "the orange man."

Shawn Setaro450 days ago
Head coach Stephen Jackson of the Trilogy looks on during the game against the Aliens in BIG3 Week Four at Comerica Center on July 10, 2022 in Frisco, Texas.
Sports

Stephen Jackson Defends His Stance on 'Checking in,' Says He Doesn't Do it for Protection

He also addressed rumors he "checked in" during a visit to Chicago's O Block.

Joe Price463 days ago

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