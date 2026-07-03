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The Game addressed his freestyle about "disrespecting" Nipsey Hussle the day after Indian Red Boy's murder. The late rapper was accused of dissing Nipsey.Brad Callas
Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack was smiling and unapologetic as he was handed a 17-year prison sentence in the Tekashi 6ix9ine-related Nine Trey case.Shawn Setaro
At a court hearing on Tuesday, it was revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine admitted to seven years' worth of domestic violence in his cooperation agreement.Shawn Setaro
New documents reveal what Tekashi 6ix9ine will testify when he's on the stand, including that one of his roles in Nine Trey was to make money for the gang.Shawn Setaro