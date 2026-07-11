Afroman Jokes He's the 'Hardest Gangster Rapper' After Making Cops Cry on Camera

Afroman is embracing a new title after his recent legal victory — although, it seems to be a little tongue-in-cheek. During a recent interview with VladTV, the "Because I Got High" rapper joked that no other artist can claim to have done what he believes he has: making police officers cry on camera. Fresh off winning his legal battle against Ohio law enforcement over a 2022 raid on his home, Afroman said he's planning to lean into the moment with a comical promotional campaign modeled after Muhammad Ali's famous declarations of greatness.

"I'm fixing to start this Muhammad Ali-type campaign saying I'm the greatest rapper of all times," he said, before making a case for why he deserves another distinction. "Who's the only rapper that made the police cry?" Afroman asked before referencing N.W.A. and their iconic anthem, "Fuck Tha Police." "Did 'Fuck Tha Police' make the police cry? ... Is there videotape footage of a police officer crying because of Afroman's lyrics? I think so." From there, he dubbed himself "the greatest." "I must be the greatest because who's the toughest gangster rapper in the world? Afroman," he joked. "Until you make the police cry, I'm the hardest gangster rapper in the world." Despite the bravado, Afroman made it clear the comments were meant with humor. "I ain't the hardest rapper," he admitted with a laugh. "But until you make the police cry, I can always just hide behind that bush. I'mma play with that. I'm going to have fun with that." The remarks come after Afroman prevailed in a high-profile lawsuit stemming from a 2022 police raid at his Ohio home. Following the search, the rapper incorporated surveillance footage from the incident into music videos and merchandise, prompting several officers to sue him over claims involving publicity rights and privacy. Earlier this year, a federal judge dismissed many of the officers' claims, handing Afroman a significant legal victory that he has openly celebrated.