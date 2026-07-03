Gangs of New York

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Martin Scorsese attends the 60th New York Film Festival
Pop Culture

'Gangs of New York' TV Series in Development, Martin Scorsese to Direct

A TV series adaptation of the 1927 non-fiction book 'The Gangs of New York' is in development at Miramax, and Martin Scorsese is set to direct some of it.

Joe Price1372 days ago

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