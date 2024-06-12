Watch This TikToker Explain Which Hats You Can't Wear in L.A. Because of Gang Associations

The information provided isn’t necessarily new and has been corroborated through visual charts, such as the one shared on the CaliBanging community on Reddit.

The Game aelso referenced the L.A. gang hat culture in his song “La La Land” off of his 2022 Drillmatic — Heart vs. Mind album.

Put on a L.A. hat and n****s think they safe

And it ain't no slidin' home if you get caught on third base

You know that Yankee fitted, that's Nutty Blocc

Seattle Mariners, a 60s Crip, and they cuttin' rock

That Cincinnati Reds, that's Cedar Block

The Angels of Athens Park, if you wear it, don't leave the block

Kansas City Royals, that's Kitchen Crip

And the T on that Rangers is some Eight Tray gangster shit

St. Louis Cardinals, you see the Black P. Stones in that

Crenshaw Mafia steppin' in the Minnesota Twins hat

The H on that Houston Astros is Hoover

The Oakland A's is Avalon, they got all the shooters

Phillies or the Pirates is Piru

You better run that red light, the Grape Streets right beside you

In all purple, and they high, too

As explained by FittedHats.com, the hats, logos, and colorways themselves are not inherently gang-related, but gang members adopt specific hats as their own. Color consciousness is important when visiting certain parts of the city, particularly South Central Los Angeles.

