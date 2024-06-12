Watch This TikToker Explain Which Hats You Can't Wear in L.A. Because of Gang Associations

Los Angeles isn’t all glitz and glamour.
TikTok user Vinnie Raymond, who uploads videos under VinnieTalks2U, is going viral for his breakdown of different sports hats and their alleged West Coast gang affiliations.
Raymond's breakdown provides guidance and a warning that what you wear can get you into serious trouble in the wrong part of town. He specifically advises viewers on which logos and colors to steer clear of to avoid potentially risky situations. His video has reached 4.3 million views on TikTok and 5.2 million views on a separate upload on X.
The information provided isn’t necessarily new and has been corroborated through visual charts, such as the one shared on the CaliBanging community on Reddit.
The Game aelso referenced the L.A. gang hat culture in his song “La La Land” off of his 2022 Drillmatic — Heart vs. Mind album.
Put on a L.A. hat and n****s think they safe
And it ain't no slidin' home if you get caught on third base
You know that Yankee fitted, that's Nutty Blocc
Seattle Mariners, a 60s Crip, and they cuttin' rock
That Cincinnati Reds, that's Cedar Block
The Angels of Athens Park, if you wear it, don't leave the block
Kansas City Royals, that's Kitchen Crip
And the T on that Rangers is some Eight Tray gangster shit
St. Louis Cardinals, you see the Black P. Stones in that
Crenshaw Mafia steppin' in the Minnesota Twins hat
The H on that Houston Astros is Hoover
The Oakland A's is Avalon, they got all the shooters
Phillies or the Pirates is Piru
You better run that red light, the Grape Streets right beside you
In all purple, and they high, too
As explained by FittedHats.com, the hats, logos, and colorways themselves are not inherently gang-related, but gang members adopt specific hats as their own. Color consciousness is important when visiting certain parts of the city, particularly South Central Los Angeles.
