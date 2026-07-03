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Boyz II Men, E-40, and Jordin Sparks Join SeaWorld’s 2026 Concert Lineup
The 2026 SeaWorld Concert Series lineup includes something for everyone, with The Beach Boys, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Flo Rida also featured.
Nelly Denies Flo Rida's 'Low' Was Offered to Him First: 'T-Pain's Lying'
The "Country Grammar" hitmaker said T-Pain is "lying" about the 2007 hit single being rejected by him.
Flo Rida Brings Out 50 Cent for Surprise Performance at Houston Rockets Owner’s Yacht Party
Flo Rida brought Fif out as a special guest.
Andrew Schulz Says 'Even Kendrick Fans Were a Little Bit Let Down' by Super Bowl Halftime Show
Schulz admitted, however, that "Not Like Us" is "so f*cking catchy."
New Yorkers Have Thoughts About the NYPD Having a Dance Team Amid Budget Cuts to Schools, Libraries, and More
A recent televised performance from the dance team is going viral on social media.
T-Pain and Reba McEntire Playfully Go Back-And-Forth on Social Media
The country superstar and R&B singer crossed paths online thanks to the former's choice of wardrobe at the Super Bowl.
Flo Rida Son’s Mother Wants $40 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Fifth-Story Fall
Alexis Adams filed a lawsuit against various parties after her son fell five stories from a building in New Jersey.
Video Shows Baby Crowd Surfing Its Way Up to Flo Rida During Concert
The moment went down at Flo Rida's recent performance at the Pennsylvania festival CelebrateErie.
Flo Rida Reportedly Agrees to Child Support Payment Package of Around $500,000
According to the agreement, Flo will pay $14,000 a month in support, $2,212 a month in health insurance, set up a $300,000 escrow account, and more.
Gervonta Davis Celebrated TKO of Ryan Garcia by Partying With Chief Keef, Polo G, and More
After defeating Ryan Garcia with a seventh round knockout, Gervonta "Tank" Davis celebrated his victory by hanging out with Chief Keef, Polo G, and others.
Flo Rida’s 6-Year-Old Son Hospitalized After Five-Story Fall From Apartment, Mother Files Lawsuit (UPDATE)
Flo Rida’s baby mother has filed suit after the pair’s six-year-old son was seriously injured following a fall out of a fifth-floor window in New Jersey.
Flo Rida Says He Plans to Pursue Philanthropy With $82 Million Energy Drink Settlement
Flo Rida said that the $82 million he won in the lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius has opened the door for more charitable efforts.
Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company
On Wednesday, rapper Flo Rida was awarded over $82 million in damages after winning his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius over an endorsement deal.
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida Announce Nostalgia-Fueled Tour
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida are teaming up for a huge summer tour.
Flo Rida and Jason DeRulo Live for the Weekend in the New Video for "Hello Friday"
Summertime vibes.
Flo Rida Is Reportedly Being Sued For Not Showing Up to a Charity Party at the Playboy Mansion
They reportedly sent their entourages instead.
Flo Rida and Jason Derulo's "Hello Friday" Is the Party Song You Didn't Know You Needed
Put this on repeat this weekend.