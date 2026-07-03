Flo Rida

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Boyz II Men, E-40, & Jordin Sparks Among All-Star Lineup for SeaWorld Concert Series
Music

Boyz II Men, E-40, and Jordin Sparks Join SeaWorld’s 2026 Concert Lineup

The 2026 SeaWorld Concert Series lineup includes something for everyone, with The Beach Boys, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Flo Rida also featured.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
(L-R) Nelly and Flo Rida.
Music

Nelly Denies Flo Rida's 'Low' Was Offered to Him First: 'T-Pain's Lying'

The "Country Grammar" hitmaker said T-Pain is "lying" about the 2007 hit single being rejected by him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams302 days ago
(L) Andrew Schulz in sunglasses and a checkered coat. (R) Kendrick Lamar in a letterman jacket and cap, gesturing with gloves on.
Music

Andrew Schulz Says 'Even Kendrick Fans Were a Little Bit Let Down' by Super Bowl Halftime Show

Schulz admitted, however, that "Not Like Us" is "so f*cking catchy."

Trace William Cowen521 days ago
Life

New Yorkers Have Thoughts About the NYPD Having a Dance Team Amid Budget Cuts to Schools, Libraries, and More

A recent televised performance from the dance team is going viral on social media.

Alex Ocho880 days ago
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Style

T-Pain and Reba McEntire Playfully Go Back-And-Forth on Social Media

The country superstar and R&amp;B singer crossed paths online thanks to the former's choice of wardrobe at the Super Bowl.

Alex Ocho886 days ago
Music

Flo Rida Son’s Mother Wants $40 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Fifth-Story Fall

Alexis Adams filed a lawsuit against various parties after her son fell five stories from a building in New Jersey.

Joe Price1018 days ago
Music

Video Shows Baby Crowd Surfing Its Way Up to Flo Rida During Concert

The moment went down at Flo Rida's recent performance at the Pennsylvania festival CelebrateErie.

Joe Price1062 days ago
Music

Flo Rida Reportedly Agrees to Child Support Payment Package of Around $500,000

According to the agreement, Flo will pay $14,000 a month in support, $2,212 a month in health insurance, set up a $300,000 escrow account, and more.

Mark Elibert1148 days ago
Gervonta Davis reacts after beating Ryan Garcia
Sports

Gervonta Davis Celebrated TKO of Ryan Garcia by Partying With Chief Keef, Polo G, and More

After defeating Ryan Garcia with a seventh round knockout, Gervonta "Tank" Davis celebrated his victory by hanging out with Chief Keef, Polo G, and others.

Brad Callas1182 days ago
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Flo Rida Son New Jersey Injured
Music

Flo Rida’s 6-Year-Old Son Hospitalized After Five-Story Fall From Apartment, Mother Files Lawsuit (UPDATE)

Flo Rida’s baby mother has filed suit after the pair’s six-year-old son was seriously injured following a fall out of a fifth-floor window in New Jersey.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1207 days ago
Flo Rida attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre
Music

Flo Rida Says He Plans to Pursue Philanthropy With $82 Million Energy Drink Settlement

Flo Rida said that the $82 million he won in the lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius has opened the door for more charitable efforts.

Joe Price1256 days ago
Flo Rida attends the Room to Read 2022 New York Gala at The Rainbow Room on May 12, 2022 in New York City
Music

Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

On Wednesday, rapper Flo Rida was awarded over $82 million in damages after winning his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius over an endorsement deal.

Joe Price1277 days ago
nelly
Music

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida Announce Nostalgia-Fueled Tour

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida are teaming up for a huge summer tour.

Joe Price2687 days ago

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