Max Goldberg
Latest Stories
50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear
Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2016
These are the projects we are looking forward to the most this year.
20 Artists to Watch Out for in 2016
Put these hopefuls on your radar this year.
10 Up-and-Coming DJs who Should Be on Your Radar
Watch out for these DJs in 2016.
Why Hip-Hop Hasn't Forgot About Dre
From 'The Chronic' to 'Compton,' this is how the Good Doctor has remained relevant over all these years.
Twitter May Never Forgive Funkmaster Flex for Not Dropping a Meek Mill Diss Track
People were not happy on Twitter during Funkmaster Flex's show with Meek Mill.
How Meek Mill Went From Freestyling on Street Corners to Running Street Rap
It's been a slow climb for the Philadelphia rapper, but he's finally joining the ranks of the upper echelon.
11 Songs From 2014 That Are Killing It in 2015
"Trap Queen," "Cha Cha," and others are still going strong.
50 Shows to Catch This Summer in All 50 States
Every show you need to see this summer, no matter what state you're in.
The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2015
We count down the projects we can't wait to hear about this year. With 2015 in full swing, we hope you're done consuming every year-end list you could click on.
11 Songs That Made 2014 The Year of the Rap One-Hit Wonder
How rappers like Bobby Shmurda, Dej Loaf, and others came to define rap in 2014.
How Rap Beefs Played Out on Social Media in 2014
A look back at all the ridiculous tweets and Instagrams.
The Good, the Bad, & the Worst: A Guide to Understanding Frat Rap in 2014
Here's everything you need to know about frat rap and all the genre's biggest stars.
12 Songs From 2013 That Are Killing It In 2014
A number of 2014's big hits actually came out last year.
Who Is Dillon Cooper?
Brooklynite Dillon Cooper is ready to leave his mark on the rap game.
Interview: Da Internz Talk About Success with Big Sean, Going to Hawaii with Kanye West, and Texting with Miley Cyrus
The Chicago born hit-makers have worked with everyone from Timbaland to Nas to J. Lo and back again.
The 20 Most Hilarious Lines from 2 Chainz's "B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time"
Tity Boi has some comedic gold on his newest project.