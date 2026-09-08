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Max Goldberg

Joined July 2014 | 41 posts
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Latest Stories

Four men posing together, all smiling. One wears a bucket hat, another a beanie, and one has sunglasses and a cap. Casual setting.

50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear

Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.

Max Goldberg389 days ago

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2016

These are the projects we are looking forward to the most this year.

Max Goldberg3900 days ago

20 Artists to Watch Out for in 2016

Put these hopefuls on your radar this year.

Max Goldberg3905 days ago
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10 Up-and-Coming DJs who Should Be on Your Radar

Watch out for these DJs in 2016.

Max Goldberg3916 days ago
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Why Hip-Hop Hasn't Forgot About Dre

From 'The Chronic' to 'Compton,' this is how the Good Doctor has remained relevant over all these years.

Max Goldberg4054 days ago
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Twitter May Never Forgive Funkmaster Flex for Not Dropping a Meek Mill Diss Track

People were not happy on Twitter during Funkmaster Flex's show with Meek Mill.

Max Goldberg4070 days ago
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How Meek Mill Went From Freestyling on Street Corners to Running Street Rap

It's been a slow climb for the Philadelphia rapper, but he's finally joining the ranks of the upper echelon.

Max Goldberg4082 days ago
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11 Songs From 2014 That Are Killing It in 2015

"Trap Queen," "Cha Cha," and others are still going strong.

Max Goldberg4098 days ago

50 Shows to Catch This Summer in All 50 States

Every show you need to see this summer, no matter what state you're in.

Max Goldberg4126 days ago
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The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2015

We count down the projects we can't wait to hear about this year. With 2015 in full swing, we hope you're done consuming every year-end list you could click on.

Max Goldberg4263 days ago
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11 Songs That Made 2014 The Year of the Rap One-Hit Wonder

How rappers like Bobby Shmurda, Dej Loaf, and others came to define rap in 2014.

Max Goldberg4284 days ago
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How Rap Beefs Played Out on Social Media in 2014

A look back at all the ridiculous tweets and Instagrams.

Max Goldberg4285 days ago
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The Good, the Bad, & the Worst: A Guide to Understanding Frat Rap in 2014

Here's everything you need to know about frat rap and all the genre's biggest stars.

Max Goldberg4369 days ago
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12 Songs From 2013 That Are Killing It In 2014

A number of 2014's big hits actually came out last year.

Max Goldberg4459 days ago
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The 20 Best Rappers In Their 20s (Right Now)

Who got the props?

Max Goldberg4467 days ago
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Who Is Dillon Cooper?

Brooklynite Dillon Cooper is ready to leave his mark on the rap game.

Max Goldberg4755 days ago
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Interview: Da Internz Talk About Success with Big Sean, Going to Hawaii with Kanye West, and Texting with Miley Cyrus

The Chicago born hit-makers have worked with everyone from Timbaland to Nas to J. Lo and back again.

Max Goldberg4756 days ago
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The 20 Most Hilarious Lines from 2 Chainz's "B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time"

Tity Boi has some comedic gold on his newest project.

Max Goldberg4759 days ago

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