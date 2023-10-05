Flo Rida Son’s Mother Wants $40 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Fifth-Story Fall

The mother of Flo Rida's son is seeking $40 million to a settle lawsuit she filed after their six-year-old son fell five stories out of a building in New Jersey.
As TMZ reports, Alexis Adams said she will settle the lawsuit for the eight-figure payout. Her six-year-old son Zohar fell approximately 50 feet from a window in a Jersey City building in March. Zohar hit the concrete pavement below the building and was left with serious injuries. She filed a lawsuit against a construction company and a window installation company alongside several other parties for installing "incorrect-sized guards" on the windows in the apartment building.
Zohar was rushed to a hospital following the fall, where he was taken to the intensive care unit. He suffered a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs, feet and pelvis fractures, and internal bleeding. Adams' lawyer Steven Haddad said it's a miracle that Zohar survived the fall, which left him in a full-body cast.
Flo Rida is not involved in the lawsuit, but he issued a statement on social media shortly after it happened. "Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son," he wrote. "He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall. I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation but I would appreciate that this remain a private matter."
Adams is seeking $20 million from one set of defendants in the case, and a further $20 million from another set. It's unclear if they are looking to settle or fight the case in court.
Earlier this year, Flo Rida was awarded over $82 million in a lawsuit he filed against energy drink company Celsius, which he said failed to honor promised stock options and bonuses after he signed an endorsement deal with them. He was initially seeking just $30,000 in damages. Flo Rida later revealed that he plans to utilize the settlement money for charitable efforts.