T-Pain and Reba McEntire Playfully Go Back-And-Forth on Social Media

Everyone loves an unlikely celebrity pairing, with the latest being Reba McEntire and T-Pain.
Their unexpected interaction went down on Sunday when McEntire, 68, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an update prior to singing the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
“Boots with the fur…#SuperBowlLVIII ready!” wrote McEntire, donning a thick fur coat and matching cowboy boots. Her caption, of course, was taken from T-Pain’s 2007 club banger “Low” with Flo Rida.
T-Pain, 39, caught wind of the post and quote retweeted it with the song’s next line, “The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr.”
McEntire then followed that up with a GIF of her pointing her finger from the opening theme of her TV sitcom, Reba.
The next logical step is for the two to hop on a song together and give us the most unexpected collaboration since Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. However, prior to the Big Game, T suggested that he has his sights set on his own Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The singer-songwriter sat down with Shannon Sharpe in Las Vegas for an episode of Nightcap, which ran on Friday.
When asked if the NFL and Jay-Z reached out to him about performing the Halftime Show, T-Pain said, “Absolutely. Why would I not do that? That’s a no brainer.”
The conversation must have lingered in his mind, as T-Pain followed that up with a post on his Instagram on Monday depicting him in the middle of a football field with the words “What If?...” and the caption, “I do got the hits 🤷🏿♂️ @nfl.”
It’s never too early to start guessing who the next Halftime performer might be. Although she was approached to be last year’s performer, Taylor Swift reportedly turned down the opportunity because she doesn’t want to perform until she finishes the re-recordings for her first 6 albums. Rihanna performed instead, and made history as the most-viewed Halftime show ever in 2023.
Jay-Z, who serves as the NFL’s live music strategist ansd produces the halftime show, said he might take the stage eventually.
"I don't know," Hov told Entertainment Tonight last month. "I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early. Maybe one year. Maybe."