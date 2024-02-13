T-Pain and Reba McEntire Playfully Go Back-And-Forth on Social Media

McEntire then followed that up with a GIF of her pointing her finger from the opening theme of her TV sitcom, Reba.

The next logical step is for the two to hop on a song together and give us the most unexpected collaboration since Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. However, prior to the Big Game, T suggested that he has his sights set on his own Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The singer-songwriter sat down with Shannon Sharpe in Las Vegas for an episode of Nightcap, which ran on Friday.

When asked if the NFL and Jay-Z reached out to him about performing the Halftime Show, T-Pain said, “Absolutely. Why would I not do that? That’s a no brainer.”

The conversation must have lingered in his mind, as T-Pain followed that up with a post on his Instagram on Monday depicting him in the middle of a football field with the words “What If?...” and the caption, “I do got the hits 🤷🏿‍♂️ @nfl.”