Eric Reid

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Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem.
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out NFL for Running Social Justice Propaganda While Blackballing Eric Reid

Colin Kaepernick blasted the NFL on Twitter for their social justice "propaganda" and actively blackballing his former 49ers teammate Eric Reid.

Jose Martinez2134 days ago
Stephen A. Smith attends the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit
Sports

Stephen A. Smith and Eric Reid Trade Jabs Over Colin Kaepernick Criticism

Stephen A. Smith has been under fire for his comments regarding the quarterback's decision to forgo an NFL-organized workout.

Xavier Hamilton2435 days ago
Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter attends Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration
Sports

Eric Reid Says Colin Kaepernick Is Not Included in JAY-Z's New NFL Partnership

Reid has been critical of JAY-Z's new partnership with the NFL.

Xavier Hamilton2530 days ago
Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers
Sports

Eric Reid Says He's Already Had 3 'Random' Drug Tests This Year

Reid plans to continue kneeling during the national anthem this season.

Xavier Hamilton2533 days ago
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kaep eric
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Calls Eric Reid ‘Unflinching’ and ‘Unapologetic’ for Continuing National Anthem Protests

Eric Reid joined Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the National Anthem when the two were teammates in 2016.

tara mahadevan2544 days ago
LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James on Colin Kaepernick's NFL Settlement: 'I Kneel With Kaep'

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid's reps announced they settled their collusion complaint against the NFL for an undisclosed amount.

Joe Price2709 days ago
Colin Kaepernick
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Reaches Settlement with NFL

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled the complaint of collusion against the NFL.

Joe Price2710 days ago
eric reid panthers jersey
Sports

NFL Releases Statement Addressing Eric Reid's Drug Tests: 'There Is No Evidence of Targeting'

Despite being drug tested seven times within three months, NFL officials state that there is no evidence of malicious targeting.

Kyle Shokeye2747 days ago
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eric reid
Sports

Eric Reid Thinks the NFL Is Targeting Him via Random Drug Tests

Reid's beef with the league is far from over.

Alex Galbraith2792 days ago
Eric Reid
Sports

Eric Reid 'Didn't Even Know You Could Be Ejected' for Late Hit

Eric Reid was tossed from Thursday night's Panthers-Steelers game for a hit on Ben Roethlisberger. Reid was surprised, but not for why you might think.

countcenci2808 days ago
malcolm jenkins eric reid
Sports

Malcolm Jenkins and Eric Reid Separated Ahead of Panthers-Eagles Game

Reid called Jenkins a "sell-out" after the heated exchange.

Alex Galbraith2827 days ago
This is a picture of Panthers Coach.
Sports

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera Doesn't Want to Talk About Eric Reid's Protest

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera had no interest in talking about Eric Reid's pregame protest following the Panthers' win on Sunday.

Gavin Evans2841 days ago
eric reid
Sports

Eric Reid Takes Knee Following Panthers Signing

Eric Reid's time away from the league hasn't stopped his desire to protest.

Alex Galbraith2841 days ago
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This is a picture of the Miami Dolphins.
Sports

Trump Rails Against NFL Anthem Kneelers: 'Be Happy, Be Cool!'

Two Miami Dolphins players took a knee during the national anthem before their Thursday-night preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled behind their teammates, who were lined up standing along the sideline.

Aaron C. Mansfield2899 days ago
Aaron Doster
Sports

Randy Moss Criticizes NFL for Making Players 'Terrified for Their Careers' Over Anthem Protests

Colin Kaepernick is not yet on an NFL roster, and Jon Gruden's belief that he'll be picked up "soon" is uncertain. Kaep's former teammate and partner in national anthem protesting, Eric Reid, is also out of the league at the moment.

Aaron C. Mansfield2900 days ago

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