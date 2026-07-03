Featured
Knicks superfan and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay will host the Primetime Emmys ceremony this September.Trace William Cowen
Predictions leading into the unveiling of this year's class of nominees had 'Succession' set to emerge with a potentially record-besting amount of noms.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Snoop Dogg Says 'F*ck All These Bullsh*t Ass Award Shows' After Actors of Color Shut Out at Emmys
After zero actors of color were honored at the 2021 Emmys, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to sound off on "all these bullsh*t ass award shows."Brad Callas
Following the Emmys on Sunday night, 50 Cent voiced his criticism of the ceremony, where no people of color won acting awards despite record nominations.Joe Price