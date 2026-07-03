Emmy Awards

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Meghan Markle Snags Emmy Nomination for 'With Love, Meghan'
Pop Culture

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Hit ‘With Love, Meghan’ Scores Daytime Emmy Nod

The Netflix lifestyle series earned an Outstanding Lifestyle Program nomination after two seasons and a holiday special.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Diddy 'Should' Get Emmy If 'Reckoning' Doc Wins

'The Breakfast Club' host has shared some strong opinions about the 50 Cent-produced docuseries.

Jose Martinez9 days ago
Aubrey O'Day.
Pop Culture

Aubrey O'Day Celebrates Diddy Doc Emmy Noms: 'This Is the Closing of a Chapter'

The former Danity Kane singer served double duty on the four-part series as a participant and consulting producer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
50 Cent in a bright blue suit and white shirt, standing against a brick wall with framed artwork and candles on a shelf.
Pop Culture

50 Cent Claps Back at Critics After 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Scores Three Emmy Noms

The Netflix docuseries, executive produced by 50 Cent, landed nominations for Outstanding Documentary Series, Directing, and Editing.

Mark Elibert10 days ago
Reba McEntire smiling, wearing a black sequined outfit with red hair styled in soft waves, against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Reba McEntire Shares How Kelly Clarkson's Kids Are Coping After Death of Father, Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire is providing an update on how Kelly Clarkson’s young children are doing since the tragic death of their dad.

Helen Storms305 days ago
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Sofía Vergara smiling, wearing a black lace dress, with long wavy hair, at an event.
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Reveals the Medical Scare That Caused Her to Miss the Emmys

Sofia Vergara wound up in the emergency room instead of at the 2025 Emmys.

Helen Storms306 days ago
A large, golden Emmy Award statue surrounded by decorative glowing lights, set against a dark background.
Pop Culture

2025 Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: 'The Studio,' 'Severance,' and More

'Severance' and 'The Studio' were poised for possible sweeps as stars entered Sunday night's ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Trace William Cowen307 days ago
Martin Scorsese
Pop Culture

Martin Scorsese Emotional After First Acting Emmy Nomination

He was nominated for his portrayal of himself in 'The Studio.'

Trey Alston368 days ago
Emmy Awards nominations graphic with a golden Emmy statue on a dark background with colorful light bursts.
Pop Culture

2025 Emmy Nominations: What to Know, From Beyoncé to 'Severance'

Will ‘Severance,’ ‘Hacks,’ and ‘The Studio’ bag wins this time around?

Trace William Cowen368 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent in a black shirt and cap with chains, and comedian DeRay Davis in a colorful jacket, both smiling.
Pop Culture

50 Cent Responds to DeRay Davis Suggesting He Host The Emmys

Davis also gave Nikki Glaser her flowers for hosting the Golden Globes.

tara mahadevan557 days ago
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Sofia Vergara
Pop Culture

Sofía Vergara Jokes About Being 'Robbed' of Emmy Win Following 'Griselda' Loss

The actress was previously nominated four times for 'Modern Family' but has not won an Emmy.

tara mahadevan670 days ago
the bear cast
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Breaks Emmy Comedy Record at the 2024 Ceremony With 11 Awards

The FX series also beat its own record from 2023's 10 wins.

Alex Ocho670 days ago
Emmy Awards statue pictured
Pop Culture

Emmys 2024: Here Are This Year's Winners

'Shōgun' leads this year’s nominees class, followed by another FX hit, 'The Bear.'

Trace William Cowen671 days ago
emmy awards scene shown
Pop Culture

Here Are the 2023 Emmy Awards Winners

Will we see a sweep from 'Succession,' which came to a brilliant close last year after four seasons?

Trace William Cowen915 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sofía Vergara Has No Patience for Talk Show Host Who Mocked Her Accent: 'How Many Emmys Have You Won?'

The actress appeared on the Spanish show, 'El Hormiguero' to discuss her new Netflix series, 'Griselda.'

tara mahadevan919 days ago
Music

Kid Cudi Ecstatic Over ‘Entergalactic’ Emmy Nomination, Says Travis Scott Was First to Send Congratulations

Cudi shouted out "the whole team who busted their asses for 3 years and brought this bad boy to life" after his Netflix film scored an Emmy nom.

Starr Savoy1102 days ago

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