Aubrey O'Day Celebrates Diddy Doc Emmy Noms: 'This Is the Closing of a Chapter'

Aubrey O'Day is happy that Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning has received attention from the Television Academy.

"This is the closing of a chapter so many of us needed and deserved," O'Day wrote, adding that she was sending "light and love to the bravery of each and every one of us."

Nominations for the docuseries, directed by Alex Stapleton, span three categories: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program for Stapleton, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

In the documentary, O’Day detailed allegations that Diddy sent her sexually explicit emails in 2008 and fired her from Danity Kane after she rejected his advances. The vocalist also read an affidavit from a woman who reportedly witnessed the rapper-producer and another man allegedly sexually assaulting O’Day while she was inebriated at a studio in 2005.

The Reckoning premiered on Netflix in December 2025, debuted at No. 1 on the platform's U.S. Top 10 its opening week, logging more than 21 million global views, a higher debut viewership than the final season of Stranger Things, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Diddy was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced to 50 months in prison. The 56-year-old is serving his sentence at New Jersey institution FCI Fort Dix.