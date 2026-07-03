Emmys 2019

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Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at Emmys
Pop Culture

Emmys Audience Laughs at Kim Kardashian Line That Wasn't Meant as Joke

"Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves. Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted."

Gavin Evans2491 days ago
An Emmy statue
Pop Culture

Here Are the Winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards

A running list of the winners for the 71st annual Emmys.

Gavin Evans2491 days ago
bourdain
Pop Culture

Anthony Bourdain Wins 2 Posthumous Creative Arts Emmys

Anthony Bourdain took home six honors at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

tara mahadevan2498 days ago
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Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
Pop Culture

50 Cent: 'The EMMY’s Can Kiss My Black Ass in Slow Motion'

While celebrating Power's successful season premiere, Fif decided to rekindle this one-sided beef.

Xavier Hamilton2517 days ago
Gwendoline Christie attends the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones."
Pop Culture

Gwendoline Christie Says She Submitted Herself for an Emmy as a 'Testament’ to Brienne

She was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2019 Emmys.

Jose Martinez2538 days ago
50 cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Thinks 'Power' Emmy Snub is 'Racial'

The show earned zero Emmy nominations.

Alex Galbraith2547 days ago
Game of Thrones Cast
Pop Culture

These Emmy-Nominated 'Game of Thrones' Actors Self-Submitted When HBO Didn't Enter Them

HBO swept up an impressive number of Emmy nominations for its fantasy epic 'Game of Thrones' earlier this week.

Joe Price2558 days ago
emmy
Pop Culture

Here Are the 2019 Emmy Nominations

Can 'Chernobyl' give Jared Harris a return to awards season buzz a la 'Mad Men'?

Trace William Cowen2560 days ago
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Bunch of Emmy awards...on a table.
Pop Culture

The Emmys Might Go Hostless This Year

Hey, it worked for the Oscars.

Alex Galbraith2590 days ago
Jharrel Jerome attends the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel
Pop Culture

'When They See Us' Star Jharrel Jerome Reflects on His Time Portraying Korey Wise

Jharrel Jerome talks his enlightening experience playing Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay's Netflix miniseries on the Central Park Five, 'When They See Us.'

Khal2597 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

What Does an Emmy Nomination Mean for the Future of a Network?

Is there a correlation between nominations and ratings?

Cory Barker3657 days ago

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