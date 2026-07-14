Meghan Markle’s Netflix Hit ‘With Love, Meghan’ Scores Daytime Emmy Nod

Meghan Markle has picked up another major industry accolade—this time for her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. The show earned a nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, giving the Duchess her latest Emmy recognition since stepping away from royal duties with Prince Harry. The nomination, announced July 14, places With Love, Meghan alongside A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood, and The Wizard of Paws. Per People, the winner will be revealed during the Daytime Emmy Awards on Oct. 30. The recognition comes after the series released two seasons in 2025, followed by a holiday special that expanded Meghan's lifestyle programming on Netflix.

The new arrangement, she explained, gives Archewell flexibility to bring projects to Netflix first while allowing others to find homes elsewhere if they are a better fit. Meghan also discussed how With Love, Meghan shaped her broader business strategy. "Eight episodes for two seasons—it's a lot of work," she said, adding that she was exploring shorter-form content that could connect directly with As ever: "How can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow As ever."