Meghan Markle’s Netflix Hit ‘With Love, Meghan’ Scores Daytime Emmy Nod

Meghan Markle has picked up another major industry accolade—this time for her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. The show earned a nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, giving the Duchess her latest Emmy recognition since stepping away from royal duties with Prince Harry.
The nomination, announced July 14, places With Love, Meghan alongside A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood, and The Wizard of Paws. Per People, the winner will be revealed during the Daytime Emmy Awards on Oct. 30. The recognition comes after the series released two seasons in 2025, followed by a holiday special that expanded Meghan's lifestyle programming on Netflix.
The show became one of Meghan's most high-profile solo projects after she and Harry left the British royal family and relocated to California in 2020. Blending cooking, gardening, entertaining, and home projects, the series featured appearances from celebrities including Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and Jay Shetty, while Harry and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, also made appearances.
The nomination also caps a busy year for Meghan's partnership with Netflix. Although her lifestyle brand, As ever, officially split from Netflix earlier this year and now operates independently, the Duchess continues to work with the streamer through Archewell Productions.
Harry and Meghan remain under a first-look agreement with Netflix and are currently developing new projects, including a feature adaptation of No Way Out, based on the war in Afghanistan.
The latest nomination isn't Meghan's first brush with Emmy recognition. In 2021, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special. During her acting career, Suits also submitted her for Emmy consideration, though she was never officially nominated.
Speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit last year, Meghan explained how the revised partnership changed the way she develops content. "My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix... the extension of it—which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership—was now being in a first-look deal," she said.
The new arrangement, she explained, gives Archewell flexibility to bring projects to Netflix first while allowing others to find homes elsewhere if they are a better fit.
Meghan also discussed how With Love, Meghan shaped her broader business strategy. "Eight episodes for two seasons—it's a lot of work," she said, adding that she was exploring shorter-form content that could connect directly with As ever: "How can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow As ever."