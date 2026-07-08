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50 Cent Claps Back at Critics After 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Scores Three Emmy Noms

The Netflix docuseries, executive produced by 50 Cent, landed nominations for Outstanding Documentary Series, Directing, and Editing.

50 Cent in a bright blue suit and white shirt, standing against a brick wall with framed artwork and candles on a shelf.
Image via Jason Mendez / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

50 Cent is celebrating a major television milestone while taking a victory lap around those who criticized his latest project about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rapper and producer reacted on Instagram after Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix documentary series he executive produced through G-Unit Film & Television, received three nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Along with sharing a graphic highlighting the recognition, 50 addressed critics who questioned the project when it was first announced.

"Everybody had something to say when I announced it... now the Emmys got something to say too. [crying laughing emoji] 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can't argue with the work,” he wrote.

The docuseries earned nominations in three categories: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

The nominations mark another high-profile achievement for 50 Cent's growing television empire, which includes an overall partnership with Netflix.

When the docuseries about Diddy was first announced, it sparked widespread discussion because it centered on the legal troubles and allegations surrounding the disgraced mogul.

50 has remained one of Diddy's most vocal public critics over the past year, frequently commenting via social media on developments in the Bad Boy Records founder’s legal battles.

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