50 Cent Claps Back at Critics After 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Scores Three Emmy Noms

50 Cent is celebrating a major television milestone while taking a victory lap around those who criticized his latest project about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rapper and producer reacted on Instagram after Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix documentary series he executive produced through G-Unit Film & Television, received three nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Along with sharing a graphic highlighting the recognition, 50 addressed critics who questioned the project when it was first announced.

"Everybody had something to say when I announced it... now the Emmys got something to say too. [crying laughing emoji] 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can't argue with the work,” he wrote.