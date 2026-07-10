Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Diddy 'Should' Get Emmy If 'Reckoning' Doc Wins

Charlamagne Tha God has shared that he believes Diddy should be given an Emmy if the Sean Combs: The Reckoning docuseries takes home an award at this year's ceremony. While discussing the victory lap taken by 50 Cent, executive producer of the Netflix doc through G-Unit Film & Television, on Thursday's (July 9) episode of The Breakfast Club, co-host Jess Hilarious brought up how the disgraced mogul might have found out about the doc's nomination news. "To be Diddy, sitting where he’s sitting right now, and then the Emmy nominations come behind this, I’m like, 'Dang, when it rains, it pours,'" she said around the 24:37 mark in the video below, after which Charlamagne asked: "Isn’t that kinda Diddy's nomination, too?"

It's at that point that DJ Envy asked whether Diddy would actually receive an award. "He should," Charlamagne responded. When the 2026 Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday (July 8), The Reckoning received nods in three categories: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program. In a post shared on Instagram the same day, 50 Cent called out those who had their doubts about the project. "Everybody had something to say when I announced it... now the Emmys got something to say too," he wrote, along with crying laughing emojis. "3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can't argue with the work." "Regardless of how you felt about the documentary, whether 50 should have did it or whether he shouldn’t have did it, the doc was great. It was very compelling," Charlamagne said of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. A spokesperson for Diddy called the documentary "a shameful hit piece," and criticized 50's involvement, claiming the TV and entertainment mogul is "a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta."