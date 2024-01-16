Here Are the 2023 Emmy Awards Winners

After an extended delay due to greed-obsessed studios standing in the way of timely strike resolutions last year, the 2023 edition of the Emmy Awards is here.

Originally set for September 2023, the ceremony, which marks its 75th anniversary this evening, was pushed back mere weeks after nominations were unveiled in July.

Leading the 2023 class of nominees was Jesse Armstrong’s Succession with 27 total nods across all categories, including the already announced Creative Arts Emmys. The show, which came to a thrilling and brilliant conclusion after four seasons last year, recently bagged four more Golden Globe awards including Best Television Series – Drama.

The Last of Us, BEEF, The White Lotus, Swarm, The Bear, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, George & Tammy, Better Call Saul, and Barry are also among last year's class of nominated-televisionary feats.

Below, see a continually updated list of winners. Note that winners' names will be in bold. Still to come on the 2024 awards season calendar are Oscars nominations (Jan. 23), the Grammys ceremony (Feb. 4), the SAG Awards (Feb. 24), and more. In July, nominations for the 2024 Emmys will be announced.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "wow" – Bill Hader

The Bear, "Review" – Christopher Storer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney

Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe" – Tim Burton

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor, "Rix Road" – Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters, "The Prick" – Dearbhla Walsh

The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time" – Peter Hoar

Succession, "America Decides" – Andrij Parekh

Succession, "Connor's Wedding" – Mark Mylod

Succession, "Living+" – Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus, "Arrivederci" – Mike White

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef, "Figures of Light" – Lee Sung Jin

Beef, "The Great Fabricator" – Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Bad Meat" – Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Silenced" – Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time" – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "wow" – Bill Hader

The Bear, "System" – Christopher Storer

Jury Duty, "Ineffective Assistance" – Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It" – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two, "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell" – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor, "One Way Out" – Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters, "The Prick" – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Better Call Saul, "Point and Shoot" – Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul, "Saul Gone" – Peter Gould

The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time" – Craig Mazin

Succession, "Connor's Wedding" – Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus, "Arrivederci" – Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain" – Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time" – Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm, "Stung" – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series