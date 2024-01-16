Here Are the 2023 Emmy Awards Winners

After an extended delay due to greed-obsessed studios standing in the way of timely strike resolutions last year, the 2023 edition of the Emmy Awards is here.
Originally set for September 2023, the ceremony, which marks its 75th anniversary this evening, was pushed back mere weeks after nominations were unveiled in July.
Leading the 2023 class of nominees was Jesse Armstrong’s Succession with 27 total nods across all categories, including the already announced Creative Arts Emmys. The show, which came to a thrilling and brilliant conclusion after four seasons last year, recently bagged four more Golden Globe awards including Best Television Series – Drama.
The Last of Us, BEEF, The White Lotus, Swarm, The Bear, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, George & Tammy, Better Call Saul, and Barry are also among last year's class of nominated-televisionary feats.
Below, see a continually updated list of winners. Note that winners' names will be in bold. Still to come on the 2024 awards season calendar are Oscars nominations (Jan. 23), the Grammys ceremony (Feb. 4), the SAG Awards (Feb. 24), and more. In July, nominations for the 2024 Emmys will be announced.
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
- Succession (HBO)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback – Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
- Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- James Marsden – Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
- Theo James – The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Alan Ruck – Succession
- Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee – Beef
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird
- Young Mazino – Beef
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello – Beef
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Barry, "wow" – Bill Hader
- The Bear, "Review" – Christopher Storer
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli
- Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney
- Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe" – Tim Burton
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Andor, "Rix Road" – Benjamin Caron
- Bad Sisters, "The Prick" – Dearbhla Walsh
- The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time" – Peter Hoar
- Succession, "America Decides" – Andrij Parekh
- Succession, "Connor's Wedding" – Mark Mylod
- Succession, "Living+" – Lorene Scafaria
- The White Lotus, "Arrivederci" – Mike White
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Beef, "Figures of Light" – Lee Sung Jin
- Beef, "The Great Fabricator" – Jake Schreier
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Bad Meat" – Carl Franklin
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Silenced" – Paris Barclay
- Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time" – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris
- Prey – Dan Trachtenberg
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Barry, "wow" – Bill Hader
- The Bear, "System" – Christopher Storer
- Jury Duty, "Ineffective Assistance" – Mekki Leeper
- Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It" – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
- The Other Two, "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
- Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell" – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Andor, "One Way Out" – Beau Willimon
- Bad Sisters, "The Prick" – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
- Better Call Saul, "Point and Shoot" – Gordon Smith
- Better Call Saul, "Saul Gone" – Peter Gould
- The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time" – Craig Mazin
- Succession, "Connor's Wedding" – Jesse Armstrong
- The White Lotus, "Arrivederci" – Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain" – Lee Sung Jin
- Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster
- Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time" – Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
- Swarm, "Stung" – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)