No, Prince William Was Not Nominated for a Daytime Emmy—But Meghan Markle Was

William appeared in the episode “Living the Royal Life in the UK,” giving Levy a tour of Windsor Castle before the pair shared a pint. During the episode, William discussed fatherhood, the future of the monarchy and the difficulty of watching King Charles and Kate Middleton undergo cancer treatment.

“I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” William told Levy. “Life is sent to test us, as well. And being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

The episode may have helped draw attention to the series, but William is not one of its Emmy nominees. Its Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program nomination belongs to writers David Reilly and Christine Rose.

The second nomination, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, recognizes the program itself—not a guest featured in one installment.

Markle’s nomination is different. Should With Love, Meghan win its category, she would receive an Emmy as one of the program’s executive producers.