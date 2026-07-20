No, Prince William Was Not Nominated for a Daytime Emmy—But Meghan Markle Was

Key Takeaways
- Prince William’s guest appearance on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler sparked false tabloid claims that he received two Emmy nominations, even though the actual nods went to the show’s writers and the series itself.
- Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan earned a real Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program, which would give her an Emmy as an executive producer if it wins.
- The bogus William narrative followed online attacks from anti-Markle accounts accusing her of “buying” the nomination, even as her show’s two-season run featured guests like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry.
Prince William did not receive an Emmy nomination. Meghan Markle did.
According to BuzzFeed (via Yahoo! News), that distinction became necessary after British tabloids began crediting the Prince of Wales with “two Emmy nominations” because he appeared in an episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler. The headlines arrived shortly after With Love, Meghan, the Netflix lifestyle series hosted and executive-produced by Markle, earned an actual Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program.
William appeared in the episode “Living the Royal Life in the UK,” giving Levy a tour of Windsor Castle before the pair shared a pint. During the episode, William discussed fatherhood, the future of the monarchy and the difficulty of watching King Charles and Kate Middleton undergo cancer treatment.
“I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” William told Levy. “Life is sent to test us, as well. And being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”
The episode may have helped draw attention to the series, but William is not one of its Emmy nominees. Its Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program nomination belongs to writers David Reilly and Christine Rose.
The second nomination, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, recognizes the program itself—not a guest featured in one installment.
Markle’s nomination is different. Should With Love, Meghan win its category, she would receive an Emmy as one of the program’s executive producers.
“A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on Netflix,” Markle wrote on Instagram. “We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!”
The misinformation followed attacks by anti-Markle social media accounts, including self-described “Kate’s Rangers,” whom critics have nicknamed “derangers” for their relentless fixation on the Duchess of Sussex.
Some accused Markle of “buying” the nomination before tabloids began presenting William’s brief television appearance as an equivalent—or greater—achievement.
With Love, Meghan debuted in March 2025 and ran for two seasons plus a holiday special, featuring cooking, gardening and entertaining segments with guests including Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen and Tan France. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry also made appearances.