Emilia Clarke

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Emilia Clarke.
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Denies She Was Paid $300,000 Per 'Game of Thrones' Episode: 'Can You Imagine?'

The actor played Daenerys Targaryen throughout the show's seven seasons.

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
Emilia Clarke at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2023 event, wearing a stylish white blazer over a low-cut top
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Says She Can’t Watch ‘House of the Dragon’: ‘I Just Don’t Know What It Is'

The actress said she's happy with the experience she had starring in the original 'Game of Thrones' series.

Mark Elibert762 days ago
Emilia Clarke at a Pegasus Distillerie event, dressed in a stylish, modern white outfit with a blazer, posing in front of a branded backdrop
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Feared Losing Her Role on 'Game of Thrones' After Suffering Two Brain Injuries

The 37-year-old actress experienced two brain aneurysms, one in 2011 and another in 2013.

tara mahadevan767 days ago
secret-invasion marvel trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Series

Marvel dropped the first trailer for 'Secret Invasion,' starring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, and Emilia Clarke.

Daniel Barna1203 days ago
Emilia Clarke photographed in London
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Says Parts of Her Brain are ‘Missing’ Following Two Brain Aneurysms

In a new interview with BBC One, Emilia Clarke said that it's “remarkable” she can still speak and function normally after two brain aneurysms.

tara mahadevan1462 days ago
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Emilia Clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Reveals the One 'Game of Thrones' Scene She Would Change

In the latest installment of theSkimm's "Texting With" digital series, the 34-year-old actress revealed the one 'Game of Thrones' scene she would change.

Brad Callas1861 days ago
Emilia Clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke on Joining the MCU: 'I Feel Like They're the Apple of This World'

Fresh off joining the cast of Marvel's "Secret Invasion," Emilia Clarke revealed what she loves about the MCU: "I feel like they're the Apple of this world."

Brad Callas1869 days ago
emilia-clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Set to Star in Marvel's Disney+ Series 'Secret Invasion'

Emilie Clarke is set to appear in Disney+ and Marvel's forthcoming show 'Secret Invasion,' alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and others.

tara mahadevan1915 days ago
Emilia Clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Shares Theory About Where Drogon Went After 'Game of Thrones' Finale

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, shared a new theory about where she thinks her dragon went after the series finale of 'Game of Thrones.'

Alex Galbraith2111 days ago
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Pop Culture

Fans Rallying for a 'Solo' Sequel on 'Star Wars' Film's Second Anniversary

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiered in 2018 to a relatively muted response, but that hasn't stopped fans of the film rallying behind the idea of a sequel.

Joe Price2246 days ago
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emilia clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke to Host Virtual Dinner With Donors Who Pledge Money for Coronavirus Relief

Emilia Clarke is asking people to pledge money to her charity SameYou.

tara mahadevan2300 days ago
Emilia Clarke attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020.
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Gives Her Brutally Honest Take on How 'Game of Thrones' Ended

Clarke was particularly annoyed that Jon Snow got off scot-free.

Jose Martinez2316 days ago
Emilia Clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Reveals How a Panic Attack Changed How She Interacts With Fans

A recent encounter with a fan forced Emilia Clarke to reconsider how she responds to selfie requests.

Joe Price2402 days ago
Peter Dinklage
Pop Culture

Peter Dinklage Thinks He Knows Why People Hated the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'

The last season of 'Game of Thrones' left a lot of longtime fans disappointed, and star Peter Dinklage believes he knows why.

Joe Price2410 days ago
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Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Was Pushed to Do Nudity on Non-‘Game of Thrones’ Projects to Avoid Disappointing ‘GoT’ Fans

Emilia Clarke discussed 'Game of Thrones' on the latest episode of the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

Trace William Cowen2433 days ago
Conleth and Emilia
Pop Culture

Conleth Hill Denies Emilia Clarke's Accusation It Was His Coffee Cup in 'Game of Thrones'

When the final season of 'Game of Thrones' arrived earlier this year, fans were quick to point out a rogue cup of coffee in one shot. 

Joe Price2441 days ago

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