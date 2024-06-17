Emilia Clarke Says She Can’t Watch ‘House of the Dragon’: ‘I Just Don’t Know What It Is'

Emilia Clarke still can't watch an episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

In an exclusive interview with People, Clarke admitted she won't be watching season two of the hit TV show that's set in the Game of Thrones universe. According to Clarke, she can't put her finger on why she can't watch the prequel series but did express how happy she is for the show's success.

"I still can't," Clarke said. "I just don't know what it is."

Clarke added that she feels "so content and happy with what my experience was, that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd, I think.

According to the UK actress, she supports the "entire thing and everyone who's made it, and it's beautiful how successful it's been."

"It's absolutely amazing," Clarke added.

Clarke starred as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and garnered three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, as well as one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

In a recent interview with Big Issue, the actress revealed she was concerned that after suffering twi brain injuries, she might have been replaced.

"When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight," she explained. "The first fear we all had was: 'Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I'm not capable of completing the job?'"

Clarke experienced two brain aneurysms, one in 2011 and the second two years later. The first aneurysm led to her suffering a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which required surgery. Clarke underwent two more surgeries following her second aneurysm.