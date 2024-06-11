Emilia Clarke Feared Losing Her Role on 'Game of Thrones' After Suffering Two Brain Injuries

Emilia Clarke suffered from two brain aneurysms while filming Game of Thrones.
In a new interview with Big Issue, the actress shared that she was afraid her brain injuries might lead to her being removed from 'Game of Thrones,' where she famously portrayed Daenerys Targaryen.
“When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight,” Clarke told the outlet. “The first fear we all had was: ‘Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?'”
She also feared having another aneurysm while filming, because of the show’s stress and intensity.
“Well, if I’m going to die, I might as well do it on live TV," she joked.
The 37-year-old experienced two brain aneurysms, the first in 2011 and a second in 2013. The initial aneurysm led to a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, requiring surgery. After her second aneurysm, she underwent two more surgeries.
Clarke's charity, SameYou, advocates for equal access to brain injury recovery. She has teamed up with Big Issue Recruit to support individuals who have endured aneurysms.
“Having a chronic condition that diminishes your confidence in this one thing you feel is your reason to live is so debilitating and so lonely,” Clarke said. “One of the biggest things I felt with a brain injury was profoundly alone. That is what we’re trying to overcome.”