Emilia Clarke Feared Losing Her Role on 'Game of Thrones' After Suffering Two Brain Injuries

She also feared having another aneurysm while filming, because of the show’s stress and intensity.

“Well, if I’m going to die, I might as well do it on live TV," she joked.

The 37-year-old experienced two brain aneurysms, the first in 2011 and a second in 2013. The initial aneurysm led to a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, requiring surgery. After her second aneurysm, she underwent two more surgeries.

Clarke's charity, SameYou, advocates for equal access to brain injury recovery. She has teamed up with Big Issue Recruit to support individuals who have endured aneurysms.

“Having a chronic condition that diminishes your confidence in this one thing you feel is your reason to live is so debilitating and so lonely,” Clarke said. “One of the biggest things I felt with a brain injury was profoundly alone. That is what we’re trying to overcome.”