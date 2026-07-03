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A black quadcopter drone with a camera is flying in the sky against a clear blue background.
Life

Two People Arrested for Allegedly Using Drone to Drop Backpack Full of Meth and Fentanyl Into Prison

A man and a woman have been charged after they allegedly used a drone to drop packages of fentanyl, meth, and marijuana into a prison.

Joe Price409 days ago
Drake in casual clothes throws an orange slipper indoors. A laptop and drink are on a table outside.
Music

Video of Drake Fighting Off Drone With Sandal Speculated to Be Online Casino Promo

The video seemingly showed Drake being caught off guard by a drone.

Alex Ocho514 days ago
Drone with camera
Life

New Jersey Governor Responds to Mysterious Drones Flying Over State

Dozens of larger-than-usual, nighttime flying drones have been reported by concerned citizens of the Garden State since mid-November.

Alex Ocho584 days ago
vince staples on stage
Music

Vince Staples Jokes Obama Should ‘Drone’ Man After Unsubstantiated Sex and Coke Claims in Tucker Carlson Video

The man in question was briefly a source of limited media attention during 2008 presidential election coverage, including reporting on his extended criminal history.

Trace William Cowen1046 days ago
A woman is pictured in a mugshot over a stabbing incident
Life

Woman Accused of Stabbing Man During Sex as ‘Revenge’ for U.S. Drone Strike That Killed Iran Military Leader

Nika Nikoubin, 21, allegedly met the man on Plenty of Fish, with the two later agreeing to get a room together at a hotel and casino in Henderson, Nevada.

Trace William Cowen1588 days ago
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Photo of Millie, a stranded dog who was rescued by sausage attached to a drone.
Life

Rescuers Save Dog From Rising Tide After Attaching Sausage to Drone

A stranded dog was steered away from a rapidly rising tide after a drone pilot came up with the idea of using a sausage to lure the canine to safety.

Jose Martinez1640 days ago
drone
Life

Drone Used in Libya May Have Attacked Soldiers Without Human Control

A recent United Nations report has received a great deal of attention in recent weeks due to the mention of lethal autonomous weapons systems.

Trace William Cowen1871 days ago
drones
Life

Chief of Naval Operations Confirms Navy Still Hasn’t Identified So-Called 'Drones' That Swarmed Ships in 2019

This year, the general public is expected to be able to get their hands on a new multi-agency UAP (a.k.a. UFO) report including info on multiple sightings.

Trace William Cowen1929 days ago
trump iraq
Life

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Killings of Iraqi and Iranian Military Commanders

A court in Baghdad, Iraq has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump on charges of premeditated murder after a drone strike left two military commanders dead.

tara mahadevan2018 days ago
drone
Life

FAA's New Rules for Small Drones Pave Way for Future of Aerial Delivery

The rules will go into effect in 2021 and mark a pivotal moment for the future of aerial package delivery in the U.S., the FAA said Monday.

Trace William Cowen2028 days ago
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Colin Kaepernick attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Sports

After Soleimani Killing, Colin Kaepernick Slams 'American Terrorism' Against 'Black and Brown People'

Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani was killed by a United States drone strike on Friday.

Xavier Hamilton2386 days ago
drone
Life

No One Knows Why Mysterious Drones Are Flying Around Colorado and Nebraska

Someone apparently loves drones so much, they've been flying them randomly over the Great Plains — and freaking people out.

Philip Lewis2389 days ago
crime scene tape
Life

Video Shows Ohio Inmates Receiving Illegal Package Through Drone Drop

Authorities are investing a drone delivery that dropped a package into a jail's courtyard.

Alex Galbraith2487 days ago
iran
Life

Iran Shoots Down U.S. Military Drone

The countries have offered contradictory accounts over the location of the drone, with many offering reminders that the U.S. screwed up a nuclear deal in 2018.

Trace William Cowen2586 days ago
Game of Thrones
Pop Culture

‘Game of Thrones’ Used ‘Drone Killer’ to Avoid Final Season Leaks

The reason that very little information regarding the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ has surfaced may be because of the show’s use of a drone killer.

Jose Martinez2837 days ago
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Google
Life

Google Reportedly Won't Renew Military Artificial Intelligence Contract Due to Backlash

Dozens of Google employees have resigned in protest of Project Maven.

juliarp2969 days ago
Game of Thrones cast
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Cast So Scared of Spoilers They Thought Their Own Drone Was a Spy's

The 'Game of Thrones' cast are being extra cautious about spoiler reveals on the series' final season.

Victoria L. Johnson3117 days ago
This is a photo of Facebook.
Life

Facebook Successfully Tests Drone That Will Provide Worldwide Internet Access

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced Facebook's Aquila drone is one step closer to providing internet connectivity to people in remote areas.

Joshua Espinoza3302 days ago

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