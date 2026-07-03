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Two People Arrested for Allegedly Using Drone to Drop Backpack Full of Meth and Fentanyl Into Prison
A man and a woman have been charged after they allegedly used a drone to drop packages of fentanyl, meth, and marijuana into a prison.
Video of Drake Fighting Off Drone With Sandal Speculated to Be Online Casino Promo
The video seemingly showed Drake being caught off guard by a drone.
New Jersey Governor Responds to Mysterious Drones Flying Over State
Dozens of larger-than-usual, nighttime flying drones have been reported by concerned citizens of the Garden State since mid-November.
Vince Staples Jokes Obama Should ‘Drone’ Man After Unsubstantiated Sex and Coke Claims in Tucker Carlson Video
The man in question was briefly a source of limited media attention during 2008 presidential election coverage, including reporting on his extended criminal history.
Woman Accused of Stabbing Man During Sex as ‘Revenge’ for U.S. Drone Strike That Killed Iran Military Leader
Nika Nikoubin, 21, allegedly met the man on Plenty of Fish, with the two later agreeing to get a room together at a hotel and casino in Henderson, Nevada.
Rescuers Save Dog From Rising Tide After Attaching Sausage to Drone
A stranded dog was steered away from a rapidly rising tide after a drone pilot came up with the idea of using a sausage to lure the canine to safety.
Drone Used in Libya May Have Attacked Soldiers Without Human Control
A recent United Nations report has received a great deal of attention in recent weeks due to the mention of lethal autonomous weapons systems.
Chief of Naval Operations Confirms Navy Still Hasn’t Identified So-Called 'Drones' That Swarmed Ships in 2019
This year, the general public is expected to be able to get their hands on a new multi-agency UAP (a.k.a. UFO) report including info on multiple sightings.
Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Killings of Iraqi and Iranian Military Commanders
A court in Baghdad, Iraq has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump on charges of premeditated murder after a drone strike left two military commanders dead.
FAA's New Rules for Small Drones Pave Way for Future of Aerial Delivery
The rules will go into effect in 2021 and mark a pivotal moment for the future of aerial package delivery in the U.S., the FAA said Monday.
After Soleimani Killing, Colin Kaepernick Slams 'American Terrorism' Against 'Black and Brown People'
Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani was killed by a United States drone strike on Friday.
No One Knows Why Mysterious Drones Are Flying Around Colorado and Nebraska
Someone apparently loves drones so much, they've been flying them randomly over the Great Plains — and freaking people out.
Video Shows Ohio Inmates Receiving Illegal Package Through Drone Drop
Authorities are investing a drone delivery that dropped a package into a jail's courtyard.
Iran Shoots Down U.S. Military Drone
The countries have offered contradictory accounts over the location of the drone, with many offering reminders that the U.S. screwed up a nuclear deal in 2018.
‘Game of Thrones’ Used ‘Drone Killer’ to Avoid Final Season Leaks
The reason that very little information regarding the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ has surfaced may be because of the show’s use of a drone killer.
Google Reportedly Won't Renew Military Artificial Intelligence Contract Due to Backlash
Dozens of Google employees have resigned in protest of Project Maven.
'Game of Thrones' Cast So Scared of Spoilers They Thought Their Own Drone Was a Spy's
The 'Game of Thrones' cast are being extra cautious about spoiler reveals on the series' final season.
Facebook Successfully Tests Drone That Will Provide Worldwide Internet Access
Mark Zuckerberg recently announced Facebook's Aquila drone is one step closer to providing internet connectivity to people in remote areas.