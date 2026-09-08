Gurvinder Singh
Latest Stories
Urban Playground with Skater Omar Salazar
Learn all about dedicated skater Omar Salazar in the latest episode of Toyota Tacoma's 'Urban Playground' series.
Interview: Machine Gun Kelly Talks His Love for Gilbert Grape, the Meaning Behind his Bandana and "Punk's Dead"
Machine Gun Kelly has some big career plans for the rest of this year. Find out what's next for MGK in our exclusive interview.
10 Great Sneakers For Hitting the Trail This Weekend
Now that you've decided to hit the outdoors, make sure you're booted up properly.
These Are the Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can't Afford to Miss, Including a $1,200 Gold Watch for $105
These are the best deals to look out for on Amazon Prime Day.
Interview: DJ Mia Moretti Breaks Down Her Personal Style and Love for Music
DJ Mia Moretti breaks it down.
11 Shorts to Wear Instead of Cargos
When it comes to men's shorts, It's time to ditch the cargo and opt for something a bit more stylish.
Interview: Kardashian Stylist Monica Rose Discusses Her Rise to the Top of Hollywood Fashion
From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez and everyone in between, Monica Rose has styled some of the hottest women in Hollywood.
16 Murdered-Out Watches To Stunt With This Summer
This summer, cover your wrist in something dark and menacing.
A Guide to Casual Shoes That Aren't Sneakers
Believe it or not, sneakers will only take you so far in life.
Upgrade Your Summer Look With These Dope Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirts
Proof that short sleeve button-down shirts are the truth.
Why You’re Probably Shampooing the Wrong Way
There's more to your shampoo than meets the eye. Get educated.
18 Backpacks That Won't Make You Look Like a Man Child
Backpacks are just as much a fashion accessory as hipster beards and wide-brimmed fedoras.
Meet Ibn Jasper, Kanye West’s Personal Barber for 20 Years
Kanye can thank this man for keeping his hair looking fresh at all times.
The 10 Best Headphones for the Traveling Man
Because music is one thing you can count on to keep you sane and entertained throughout your daily travels.
The Comeback (and Evolution) of the Afro
The afro has gone on somewhat of a cultural roller coaster ride over the years.
Why the Hair Part Is the Ultimate Form of Expression
The part is a form of expression that withstands the test of time and exudes confidence in an individual.
May the Fourth Be With You: A Complete Buyer’s Guide for Celebrating Star Wars Day
Here’s everything you need to get you pumped up for Star Wars Day and to hold you over until the film drops.