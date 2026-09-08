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Gurvinder Singh

Joined July 2014 | 45 posts
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Latest Stories

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Urban Playground with Skater Omar Salazar

Learn all about dedicated skater Omar Salazar in the latest episode of Toyota Tacoma's 'Urban Playground' series.

Gurvinder Singh3898 days ago
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Interview: Machine Gun Kelly Talks His Love for Gilbert Grape, the Meaning Behind his Bandana and "Punk's Dead"

Machine Gun Kelly has some big career plans for the rest of this year. Find out what's next for MGK in our exclusive interview.

Gurvinder Singh4035 days ago
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10 Great Sneakers For Hitting the Trail This Weekend

Now that you've decided to hit the outdoors, make sure you're booted up properly.

Gurvinder Singh4067 days ago
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These Are the Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can't Afford to Miss, Including a $1,200 Gold Watch for $105

These are the best deals to look out for on Amazon Prime Day.

Gurvinder Singh4082 days ago

Interview: DJ Mia Moretti Breaks Down Her Personal Style and Love for Music

DJ Mia Moretti breaks it down.

Gurvinder Singh4088 days ago
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11 Shorts to Wear Instead of Cargos

When it comes to men's shorts, It's time to ditch the cargo and opt for something a bit more stylish.

Gurvinder Singh4090 days ago
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Interview: Kardashian Stylist Monica Rose Discusses Her Rise to the Top of Hollywood Fashion

From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez and everyone in between, Monica Rose has styled some of the hottest women in Hollywood.

Gurvinder Singh4101 days ago
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16 Murdered-Out Watches To Stunt With This Summer

This summer, cover your wrist in something dark and menacing.

Gurvinder Singh4117 days ago
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A Guide to Casual Shoes That Aren't Sneakers

Believe it or not, sneakers will only take you so far in life.

Gurvinder Singh4123 days ago
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Upgrade Your Summer Look With These Dope Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirts

Proof that short sleeve button-down shirts are the truth.

Gurvinder Singh4130 days ago
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Why You’re Probably Shampooing the Wrong Way

There's more to your shampoo than meets the eye. Get educated.

Gurvinder Singh4130 days ago
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18 Backpacks That Won't Make You Look Like a Man Child

Backpacks are just as much a fashion accessory as hipster beards and wide-brimmed fedoras.

Gurvinder Singh4132 days ago
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Meet Ibn Jasper, Kanye West’s Personal Barber for 20 Years

Kanye can thank this man for keeping his hair looking fresh at all times.

Gurvinder Singh4138 days ago
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The 10 Best Headphones for the Traveling Man

Because music is one thing you can count on to keep you sane and entertained throughout your daily travels.

Gurvinder Singh4139 days ago
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The Comeback (and Evolution) of the Afro

The afro has gone on somewhat of a cultural roller coaster ride over the years.

Gurvinder Singh4144 days ago
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13 iPhone Cases Worth Spending Your Money On

Protect ya tech.

Gurvinder Singh4145 days ago
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Why the Hair Part Is the Ultimate Form of Expression

The part is a form of expression that withstands the test of time and exudes confidence in an individual.

Gurvinder Singh4151 days ago
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May the Fourth Be With You: A Complete Buyer’s Guide for Celebrating Star Wars Day

Here’s everything you need to get you pumped up for Star Wars Day and to hold you over until the film drops.

Gurvinder Singh4157 days ago

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