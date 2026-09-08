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Michael Thomsen

Joined July 2014 | 157 posts
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Latest Stories

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What's Instagram Doing to Us?

What does Lev Manovich's Instagram archive show us how the app is shaping our lives and the way we think about images?

Michael Thomsen3840 days ago

Tech 9: This Week's Stories You Need to Read Right Now

Here are nine of the week’s most interesting tech stories that you might have missed, but definitely shouldn’t have.

Michael Thomsen4429 days ago
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Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now

It was another week of bizarre bounty in the tech world, with continuing debates about net neutrality and the very sad news of a Tesla fatal crash.

Michael Thomsen4451 days ago

Apple, Insurance Companies, & the Perils of Computerizing Healthcare

Without the means digital healthcare may leave the Have-Nots less healthy.

Michael Thomsen4482 days ago
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Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now

The nine essential tech stories from this week.

Michael Thomsen4485 days ago
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Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now

To catch you up, here’s a rundown of 9 wild tech stories you might have missed but definitely shouldn’t have.

Michael Thomsen4507 days ago
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Cecily McMillan and the False Security of Livestreaming and Participatory Surveillance

One Occupy Wall Street conviction exposes the failure of surveillance in an inflexible system.

Michael Thomsen4507 days ago
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Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now

It was another bizarre two weeks in the tech world, with Apple buying out Dr. Dre and scientists working to build life from “alien” DNA.

Michael Thomsen4514 days ago
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A Eulogy for the Living: Twitter is Not Dead and Neither Are You

A look at the changing significance of Twitter for its growing usership.

Michael Thomsen4516 days ago
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Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now

A look at all the interesting tech stories that might have slipped under your radar this week

Michael Thomsen4519 days ago
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Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now

Here are some of the week’s biggest stories.

Michael Thomsen4528 days ago
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Facebook's Nearby Friends Preys on Paranoia

Facebook's new feature allows users to track friends who are nearby. But is this a good thing?

Michael Thomsen4529 days ago
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How Teens Turned Twitter Bomb Threats Into a Viral Joke

Fake terror threats via Twitter are no laughing matter. But, as Michael Thomsen points out, there is a larger issue at play.

Michael Thomsen4535 days ago
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Is There a Case for Breaking People's Google Glass?

A close look at the why people are so hostile toward against Google Glass.

Michael Thomsen4537 days ago
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Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now

Everything from lab-grown sex organs to an Oculus Rift developed nature documentary made headlines, though you might have missed these stories.

Michael Thomsen4542 days ago
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HBO Go's New Business Model of Creating "Game of Thrones" Addicts

A close look at the culture of addicts HBO Go is creating.

Michael Thomsen4544 days ago
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The Helpless Masochism of Mike Judge's "Silicon Valley"

A close look at Mike Judge's new sitcom about the tech world, "Silicon Valley."

Michael Thomsen4547 days ago
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Can Twitter Activism Save the World, or Only Prove There's No World Left to Save?

A close look at the power and meaning of Twitter activism.

Michael Thomsen4551 days ago

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