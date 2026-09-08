Michael Thomsen
Latest Stories
What's Instagram Doing to Us?
What does Lev Manovich's Instagram archive show us how the app is shaping our lives and the way we think about images?
Tech 9: This Week's Stories You Need to Read Right Now
Here are nine of the week’s most interesting tech stories that you might have missed, but definitely shouldn’t have.
Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now
It was another week of bizarre bounty in the tech world, with continuing debates about net neutrality and the very sad news of a Tesla fatal crash.
Apple, Insurance Companies, & the Perils of Computerizing Healthcare
Without the means digital healthcare may leave the Have-Nots less healthy.
Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now
The nine essential tech stories from this week.
Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now
To catch you up, here’s a rundown of 9 wild tech stories you might have missed but definitely shouldn’t have.
Cecily McMillan and the False Security of Livestreaming and Participatory Surveillance
One Occupy Wall Street conviction exposes the failure of surveillance in an inflexible system.
Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now
It was another bizarre two weeks in the tech world, with Apple buying out Dr. Dre and scientists working to build life from “alien” DNA.
A Eulogy for the Living: Twitter is Not Dead and Neither Are You
A look at the changing significance of Twitter for its growing usership.
Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now
A look at all the interesting tech stories that might have slipped under your radar this week
Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now
Here are some of the week’s biggest stories.
Facebook's Nearby Friends Preys on Paranoia
Facebook's new feature allows users to track friends who are nearby. But is this a good thing?
How Teens Turned Twitter Bomb Threats Into a Viral Joke
Fake terror threats via Twitter are no laughing matter. But, as Michael Thomsen points out, there is a larger issue at play.
Is There a Case for Breaking People's Google Glass?
A close look at the why people are so hostile toward against Google Glass.
Tech 9: Stories From the Week You Need To Read Right Now
Everything from lab-grown sex organs to an Oculus Rift developed nature documentary made headlines, though you might have missed these stories.
HBO Go's New Business Model of Creating "Game of Thrones" Addicts
A close look at the culture of addicts HBO Go is creating.
The Helpless Masochism of Mike Judge's "Silicon Valley"
A close look at Mike Judge's new sitcom about the tech world, "Silicon Valley."
Can Twitter Activism Save the World, or Only Prove There's No World Left to Save?
A close look at the power and meaning of Twitter activism.