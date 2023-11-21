Meek Mill Claims He Makes $1 Million Per Song: '$62,500 Every Bar I Speak'

But Mill isn't new to the record business often being shady, which he tackled on Instagram Threads in August, challenging record executives who treat him like he’s “mentally slow.”

"Sometimes I wanna just show them how I make people really pay for trying me. Because they play a lot of mental games… but the games we play are too extreme for them. What do I do? Because one day something gone happen," he wrote.

He went on to share his willingness to make up-and-coming artists aware of the record industry schemes he almost fell for. "I'ma put my life at risk to make a big statement so this don’t continue in rap music," he continued. "They stealing all the money and they got a lawyer on their side!"

Apart from his realizations of music industry practices, Mill also caught hilarious backlash from his fans on potentially putting down the bud after Snoop Dogg revealed that his "giving up the smoke" campaign was yet another business partnership.