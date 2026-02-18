J. Cole has one of the most storied careers in modern hip-hop, releasing seven albums and four mixtapes over the span of 19 years.

His latest album is The Fall Off, an album Cole has been tinkering with for years. Leading up to the release, Cole indicated that this was going to be his final album. And The Fall Off has the scale of a last album, featuring 24 songs and a runtime of nearly two hours. It's already being considered one of the best albums in his catalogue.

But is it his best?

Last week we published a ranking of J. Cole's albums. In that story we asked you, the Complex reader, what his best album was. The results were so fascinating and overwhelming that we decided to publish them.

Coming in at No. 1 is 2014 Forest Hills Drive, which captured 41 percent of the vote. (This is also our No. 1, so we weren't too surprised.)