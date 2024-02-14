Meek Mill Cuts Ties With Vory After Video Showing Him Threatening to Kill His Girlfriend Surfaces

In the home security videos shared online, the Grammy-winning artist shouts at her as he backs her into a corner. "You don't run this. I do!" he is heard yelling at her as she asks him to stop what he's doing. In another clip, he told her to remove her access to his home security cameras and said, "I will literally get you killed, for real."

On her Instagram Stories, she further detailed other incidents with him. "@Vory you are a disgusting person, you want to paint me out to be this 'whore' / bad person. When it's you!!" she wrote. "I don't want to be with you or take your Valentine's Day gift or spend time with you as a family because of all this shit you've put me through for TWO years so you go on social media and tell lies and try to spread this false narrative."

She said that she has videos of him punching her in the face and spitting on her as well as threatening to kill her while she was pregnant. "I have all of those videos," she continued. "This man is a professional liar manipulator and narcissist! The proof is public. Simple google what he has current court cases for. And that's only 2 of the 100 times he's done this."