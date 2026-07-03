DJ Drama

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Tyler the Creator and Jay-Z
Music

Tyler, the Creator Reveals Jay-Z Offered Odd Future a Record Deal, Which They Declined

Tyler sat down with DJ Drama for the first episode of his 'Gangsta Grillz Podcast.'

tara mahadevan46 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 6lack attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 23: DJ Drama speaks during SiriusXM Jeezy's Thug Motivation Radio Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of "TM:101" at SiriusXM Studios on June 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

6lack Says He Originally Planned New Album to Be 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape

The R&B singer and rapper decided that he wanted to be the narrator of his new LP instead of mixtape host DJ Drama.

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
Adamn Killa and Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Adamn Killa Trolls Lil Uzi Vert, Asks If They Can Be 'Friends Again' After Rare Instagram Follow

Adamn claimed he paid Uzi $20,000 for a verse on the song "Cheerio" that was never cleared.

tara mahadevan201 days ago
The Game in a hoodie and cap speaks into a microphone; Candace Owens in a yellow dress sits attentively on stage.
Life

Candace Owens on The Game's "Assassination" Track Named After Her: 'I'm Totally Okay With This'

Game recently explained that the song title wasn't literal and he's not worried about her response.

Joe Price225 days ago
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Music

Big Boogie Unleashes Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'Redrum Wizard' f/ Yo Gotti, GloRilla, and More

The Memphis rapper also dropped off the official video for his GloRilla-featuring song, "Bop."

tara mahadevan876 days ago
Music

Druski Is "Standin On Bihness" With New Song and Video f/ Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama

The comedian teamed up with Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama for the theme song to his new reality series.

Joe Price876 days ago
kid cudi art
Music

Kid Cudi Expands 'INSANO' With New 'NITRO MEGA' Album f/ Pusha T, Lil Yachty, and More (UPDATE)

This year will also see Cudi joining Red Hot Chili Peppers on a pair of tour dates, as well as the release of a new memoir.

Trace William Cowen919 days ago
Music

DJ Drama on Spending $5,000 to $6,000 Per Month on Opioid Addiction

Drama recalls spending six figures a year on drugs, going to rehab, and how he maintains his sobriety.

Jose Martinez1031 days ago
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Music

Yo Gotti Drops DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'I Showed U So'

The tape features guest appearances from Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan.

Joe Price1079 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti Announces DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'I Showed U So,' Shares "No Fake Love" Video

The mixtape is a follow-up to their 2006 Gangsta Grillz mixtape 'I Told U So.'

Mark Elibert1088 days ago
Music

DJ Drama Allegedly Gets Chain Snatched In Toronto, Robbers Shout Out Drake

The incident allegedly happened over the weekend at Century nightclub. Drama has yet to comment.

Louis Pavlakos1132 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Calls DJ Drama 'Goofy' Over Perceived Insult

DJ Drama previously suggested that Lil Uzi Vert's "I Just Wanna Rock" replaced "Dreams and Nightmares" as the Eagles' anthem rapper.

Jose Martinez1146 days ago
Rich Homie Quan and Roddy Ricch
Music

Rich Homie Quan Offers Apology After Alleging Roddy Ricch Got Him Removed From DJ Drama Album

Rich Homie Quan and Roddy Ricch smoothed things over after the former accused the Compton rapper of removing him from a song on DJ Drama's new album.

Brad Callas1200 days ago
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dj drama's album cover for news
Music

DJ Drama Drops 'I’m Really Like That’ Album f/ Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Nipsey Hussle, and More

DJ Drama drops his new album 'I'm Really Like That' featuring a star-studded cast including Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Jose Martinez1206 days ago

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