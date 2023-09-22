DJ Drama on Spending $5,000 to $6,000 Per Month on Opioid Addiction

DJ Drama discussed his opioid addiction and sobriety on a recent episode of the Broken Record podcast.

Drama revealed he first checked into rehab "right when Covid hit" in 2020 and came out a few months later. The 45-year-old said he managed to stay clean early on because of the continued shutdown throughout the United States due to the pandemic, but he relapsed toward the end of 2020 once things started to open back up.

The Gangsta Grillz pioneer recalled nearly overdosing at his Atlanta home, shortly before he was scheduled to shoot scenes for the Netflix film You People. Drama was taken to the hospital, but allowed to leave after a nurse spoke with a coworker about his presence in the facility.

His time on the set of You People became a blessing in disguise. Following a heartfelt conversation with Jonah Hill about his struggles with addiction, Drama was convinced him that he wanted to get clean.

"I used to tell [my therapist] Amy all the time, 'My biggest fear is ending up like Michael Jackson or Prince...if it can take the lives of Michael Jackson or Prince, who the fuck am I? That was always my fear."

Prior to embarking on the Vinyl Verse Tour with Wiz Khalifa and Logic in 2022, Drama felt like being on the road would give him three unfavorable options. He would either go on tour and buy an abundance of Percocets, go without them and deal with withdrawals, or run the risk of buying drugs from potentially shady dealers.

With that in mind, DJ Drama checked into rehab.

As he approached six months of sobriety, Drama was asked by Shanti-Das Healing to tell his story.