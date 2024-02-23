Druski Is "Standin On Bihness" With New Song and Video f/ Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama

Ahead of his new reality series Coulda Been House, inspired by his viral sketches, comedian Druski has debuted the theme song for the series featuring Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama.

Produced by BYNX, "Standin On Bihness" sees Druski adopt the persona from his "standing on business" sketch and take it to the booth. The track is accompanied by a music video, in which Snoop and DJ Drama also appear. "Coulda Been Records... We’d like to acquire your business in a 365 deal, matter fact you keep the 5, we’ll keep the 360," Drama yells in the closing moments of the track, alluding to what fans can expect from the comedy-reality series.

Earlier this month, King Harris took credit for popularizing the phrase "standing on business" and said he'd "pull up" on Druski. It appears he was true to his word, as he makes a brief appearance in the video.

Coulda Been House promises to be a combination of Making The Band and American Idol, placing rising musicians in a home together for a chance to win a record deal and $50,000. Snoop is also set to make a guest appearance in the series, as is Chris Brown. Coulda Been House is set to premiere on YouTube on Feb. 28.

“Snoop and Drama are legends in the game, so we had to go with the biggest for this collaboration. We wanted to set the tone right for Coulda Been House and make this the theme song for the series," Druski told Billboard of the song. "What better inspiration than from one of my most iconic skits based on how often dudes say Standin on Bihness in Atlanta, but usually don’t live by it."

Watch the music video for "Standin on Bihness" above.