Kid Cudi, who’s soon set to join Red Hot Chili Peppers on a pair of Return of the Dream Canteen-supporting tour dates, is going INSANO on his new album.

As fans will note, INSANO, Cudi's ninth solo studio album, was originally set for a 2023 release but was ultimately pushed back so he could ensure listeners were getting "the best version of myself."

DJ Drama shows up on opening track “Often, I Have These Dreamz,” which rolls into the featureless “Keep Bouncin.’” Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug are enlisted elsewhere across the 21-track album. The Entergalactic follow-up also features a posthumous appearance from the late XXXTentacion.

Dive into INSANO here. The record's cover art is credited to artist and designer KAWS, who previously worked with Cudi on a Man on the Moon trilogy box set.

Ahead of his latest album, Cudi performed at the 2023 edition of ComplexCon, where he previewed INSANO during a headlining set that also counted classics like "Soundtrack 2 My Life." Coming soon from Cudi is a recently announced memoir he says will inspire readers to "live your life to the fullest."