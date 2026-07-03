Featured
As of 2023, Justin Bieber features have become much more common, but which are the best of them? Complex Canada carefully selected which songs rank at the top.Louis Pavlakos
Music
Festival d'été de Quebec Dazzles with Performances from Gucci Mane, Mariah Carey, Diplo and More
Quebec City's summer festival featured yet another star-studded lineup and unforgettable moments including Gucci Mane's first Canadian performance.jayemkayem
Ahead of their upcoming Africa tour, Diplo gets into Major Lazer's next releases (which could be their last), his Silk City and LSD projects, and more.Khal
Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose on Friday. At 26, the Pittsburgh rapper and producer became an inspiration to many, and is being mourned by Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, J. Cole, Questlove, Jaden Smith, Earl Sweatshirt, and so many more.Joe Price