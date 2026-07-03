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Diplo
Music

Diplo DJs His Son's Kindergarten Graduation

Diplo called his son's kindergarten graduation the “most exclusive party of the year.”

Trey Alston54 days ago
Diplo serves as one of the main producers on BTS' upcoming album, 'Arirang.'
Music

Diplo Teases New BTS Album, Says They Brought in ‘Some Sick Collaborators’

The new album, 'Arirang,' arrives later this month after the group's four year hiatus.

Alex Gonzalez135 days ago
The image shows the members of BTS on a red carpet, each wearing stylish suits in various colors.
Music

BTS Reveals ‘ARIRANG’ Tracklist, Mike Will Made It Among Songwriters

The septet's new album arrives on March 20.

Alex Ocho137 days ago
Diplo in a plaid jacket and hoodie at an event; Bad Bunny performing in a white outfit with a headset mic.
Music

No, Diplo Didn’t Play a Bush at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

A viral video showing the producer doesn't match what was seen on the field during the halftime show.

Alex Ocho153 days ago
Ape Drums, Diplo and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer visit SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Music

Major Lazer Gives Major Boost to Jamaican Bobsled Team With $10K Donation

Group member Walshy Fire has said the band "is basically a Jamaican sound system in its roots."

Shawn Setaro154 days ago
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 19: Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: Diplo speaks onstage during "Conversation with Diplo, Grammy Award-Winning DJ and Producer, and Founder of Diplo’s Run Club" at Variety's Sports & Entertainment Breakfast Presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 17, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Music

Courtney Williams Makes a Request to Diplo During All-Star Weekend Set: 'Play Some Hip-Hop'

The Minnesota Lynx player wanted the producer to switch things up.

Jaelani Turner-Williams362 days ago
Diplo at an event, wearing a dark suit, standing against a backdrop with logos including CORE and The Hollywood Reporter.
Music

Judge Rules Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Must Reveal Her Identity

Diplo has since denied the allegations and claimed his accuser must reveal her identity, which the judge agreed to.

Mark Elibert559 days ago
Diplo attends Sinan's Art Basel Party 2024 on Hibiscus Island.
Pop Culture

Diplo Admits to Tripping on LSD During CNN's New Year's Eve Special

The DJ and producer appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Joe Price563 days ago
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Music

Diplo Accused of Sexual Battery and Distributing Revenge Porn

The DJ/producer allegedly distributed an ex-partner's nude photographs without her consent. His attorney has denied the allegations.

Joshua Espinoza954 days ago
Diplo attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Music

Diplo Talks Sexuality, Says He's 'Sure' He's Received Oral Sex From a Man

On Emily Ratajkowski's 'High Low' podcast, Diplo opened up about his attraction to men, explainging said he’s “sure” he’s received oral sex from a man.

Joe Price1221 days ago
Diplo and Beyoncé
Music

Diplo Addresses Speculation He Threw Shade at Beyoncé During Grammys

Diplo addressed speculation that he dissed Beyoncé after her latest album, ‘Renaissance,’ won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at this year's Grammys.

Brad Callas1238 days ago
Kendrick Lamar is pictured performing live
Music

Governors Ball Unveils 2023 Lineup f/ Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, and More (UPDATE)

The 2023 lineup for Governors Ball has been unveiled, featuring Kendrick Lamar and many more. The festival spans three days at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Trace William Cowen1278 days ago
Diplo, Kodak, and Koe are pictured in a new video
Music

Diplo Recruits Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel for New Song and Video “Wasted”

According to Diplo, the new song began taking shape during sessions with Kodak in Miami. The track's video was shot in the Everglades region of Florida.

Trace William Cowen1282 days ago
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Diplo at LaQuan Smith’s NYFW After Party Hosted by Zacapa Rum
Music

Diplo Wins $1.2 Million in Revenge Porn and Harassment Case

An arbitrator awarded Diplo more than a million to cover damages, attorney fees, and other costs. A Los Angeles judge must now sign off on the reward.

Joshua Espinoza1396 days ago
Eric Andre is pictured causing chaos
Pop Culture

‘The Eric Andre Show’ Confirmed for New Season Featuring Lil Yachty, Jon Hamm, Blac Chyna, Waka Flocka, and More

Andre's remarkably absurd comedy series will bring a new batch of hilarious episodes, dubbed "Season 666," to Adult Swim and HBO Max starting in 2023.

Trace William Cowen1522 days ago

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