BTS Reveals ‘ARIRANG’ Tracklist, Mike Will Made It Among Songwriters

BTS have unveiled the track list for their upcoming ARIRANG, and its production credits are stacked with major names. The global superstars shared the track sequence to their social media accounts on Tuesday (March 3) for their fifth full-length album, and the first group release since their 2022 hiatus for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Production and songwriting credits feature major names such as Diplo, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Mike Will Made It, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Flume, El Guincho, JPEGMAFIA, and Teezo Touchdown. The group also took a hands-on approach to the project, with many of the members having credits across each track. Check out the complete ARIRANG tracklist below: 1. “Body to Body” Produced by: Picard Brothers, Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Pdogg

Written by: Ryan Tedder, Maxime Picard, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Akira Evans, Teezo Touchdown, Pdogg, RM, SUGA, j-hope, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer 2. “Hooligan” Produced by: El Guincho, Fakeguido, Jasper Harris Written by: Pablo Diaz Reixa, Michel Magne, Pablo Martinez Alborch, Marcus "MarcLo" Lomax, Xplicit, Jung Kook, Delacey, Jasper Harris, RM, j-hope, SUGA, Derrick Milano, Pdogg, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer

3. “Aliens” Produced by: Mike WiLL Made-It, Pluss, Donut, Khaled Rohaim Written by: Michael Len Williams, RM, Asheton Terrance O'Neil Hogan, Brandon Kenneth Bell, Khaled Rohaim, Charles Hinshaw, Jean Marcel Day Jr, James Essien, j-hope, Jung Kook, SUGA, John Mitchell, Derrick Milano, Pdogg 4. “FYA” Produced by: Diplo, Flume, NITTI

Written by: JPEGMAFIA, Gregory Aldae Hein, Kurtis Wells, Thomas Wesley Pentz, RM, Jung Kook, Richard Cook Mears IV, Harley Streten, SUGA 5. “2.0” Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, Pluss Written by: Michael Len Williams, Asheton Terrance O'Neil Hogan, Atia Boggs, Charles Hinshaw, RM, j-hope, V, Jung Kook, John Mitchell, Derrick Milano, Pdogg, SUGA 6. “No. 29”

7. “Swim” Produced by: Tyler Spry, Leclair Written by: James Essien, Sean Foreman, Tyler Spry, Jamison Baken, Ryan Tedder, RM, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Derrick Milano, Pdogg 8. “Merry Go Round” Produced by: Sam Homaee, Sarah Aarons, Kevin Parker

Written by: Sam Homaee, Sarah Aarons, Gregory Aldae Hein, Kevin Parker, RM, SUGA, j-hope, Derrick Milano, Pdogg 9. “Normal” Produced by Ryan Tedder, Sean Cook Written by: Sean Foreman, Livvi Franc, Ryan Tedder, Sean Cook, RM, j-hope, SUGA, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Derrick Milano, Pdogg 10. “Like Animals”

Produced by: Diplo, Artemas Diamandis, Toby Daintree, Kevin White Written by: Thomas Wesley Pentz, Artemas Diamandis, Toby Daintree, Jesse Fink, Kevin White, RM, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Beau Nox 11. “they don’t know ’bout us” Produced by: Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Y2K Written by: Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Ari Starace, RUG, Kurtis Wells, Jimin, RM, SUGA, j-hope

12. “One More Night” Produced by: Diplo, Pdogg, NITTI Written by: Thomas Wesley Pentz, Pdogg, Beau Nox, Richard Cook Mears IV, RM, SUGA, j-hope, Ant Clemons 13. “Please” Produced by: Tyler Spry

Written by: Tyler Spry, James Essien, Ryan Tedder, RM, SUGA, j-hope 14. “Into the Sun” Produced by Pdogg, Diplo, Tyler Johnson, NITTI, GHSTLOOP Written by: Pdogg, Thomas Wesley Pentz, V, Jimin, Teezo Touchdown, Ki-An Dee Kambaran, Richard Cook Mears IV, Tyler Johnson, GHSTLOOP, RM, SUGA, j-hope The album takes its name from "Arirang," a traditional Korean folk song long associated with Korean identity, longing, separation, and reunion, as explained by Forbes.