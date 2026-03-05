Diplo Teases New BTS Album, Says They Brought in ‘Some Sick Collaborators’

BTS is back and better than ever. And the Army can’t wait for the new K-Pop global superstars’ new album.

The group’s new album Arirang arrives Friday, March 20, and it will mark their first album after each member served a mandatory period in the Korean military beginning in 2022.

At the time of writing, no singles have been released from the album, and only a 40-second outro called “Armyrang” is available for streaming. But prolific producer Diplo has given BTS fans a hint as to what they can expect from the group’s hotly anticipated sixth album.

Chairman Bang, Chairman of BTS’ home label HYBE, brought Diplo onto the group’s comeback album in late 2024.

“Bang and I first talked in November 2024 about coming on board to produce this album,” said Diplo in a statement. “He was clear from the jump — they didn’t want a typical pop producer. They wanted someone who would take chances, someone who could help them build a project left of center and rebellious. I remember him saying, ‘Let’s do something revolutionary.’”