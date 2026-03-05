Music

Diplo Teases New BTS Album, Says They Brought in ‘Some Sick Collaborators’

The new album, 'Arirang,' arrives later this month after the group's four year hiatus.

Diplo serves as one of the main producers on BTS' upcoming album, 'Arirang.'
Diplo serves as one of the main producers on BTS' upcoming album, 'Arirang.'
Getty Images

BTS is back and better than ever. And the Army can’t wait for the new K-Pop global superstars’ new album.

The group’s new album Arirang arrives Friday, March 20, and it will mark their first album after each member served a mandatory period in the Korean military beginning in 2022.

At the time of writing, no singles have been released from the album, and only a 40-second outro called “Armyrang” is available for streaming. But prolific producer Diplo has given BTS fans a hint as to what they can expect from the group’s hotly anticipated sixth album.

Chairman Bang, Chairman of BTS’ home label HYBE, brought Diplo onto the group’s comeback album in late 2024.

“Bang and I first talked in November 2024 about coming on board to produce this album,” said Diplo in a statement. “He was clear from the jump — they didn’t want a typical pop producer. They wanted someone who would take chances, someone who could help them build a project left of center and rebellious. I remember him saying, ‘Let’s do something revolutionary.’”

From there, Diplo took inspiration from “trip hop and old-school hip hop” sounds. However, he allowed the guys to take the creative reins.

“We went through tons of songs and spent months in the studio shaping the sound, digging into textures and moods that felt unexpected but still true to them,” said Diplo. “We brought in some sick collaborators, like my Bison writers, Flume, Jpegmafia etc., but the goal was to let BTS’ creativity shine and let them speak their stories as grown men — to show evolution, depth, and perspective.”

Diplo has produced for everyone under the sun, including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Usher, Dua Lipa, and Blackpink. In addition to Diplo, BTS has collaborated with producers Mike Will Made-It, Kevin Parker, El Guincho, Ryan Tedder, and more on Arirang. Diplo notes that Arirang will display BTS’ artistic growth in ways fans couldn’t imagine.

“This project takes Korean music into the future,” he said. “It proves that they’re not just global stars — they’re a creative force to be reckoned with and I could not be more thankful and proud to have played a part in it.”

Related Stories

Gayle King attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Gayle King Confirms She's Staying at CBS Mornings: 'I'm All In'

Gayle King signed a new deal with CBS, shutting down speculation that she would leave CBS Mornings when her contract expires in May.

Alex Gonzalez197 days ago
Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, with Colman Domingo return for a second season of 'The Four Seasons'
Pop Culture

Netflix Drops First Look at ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2, Reveals Premiere Date

Netflix has set the Season 2 premiere date for 'The Four Seasons' and shared first-look photos of the group’s next vacation.

Alex Gonzalez197 days ago
Megan Fox Announces Her Return to Instagram—And Ex MGK Had Something to Say
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Returns to Instagram — And Ex Machine Gun Kelly Pops Up in the Comments

The actress shared sultry photos on Instagram, and Machine Gun Kelly didn’t waste time showing up in the comments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo198 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App