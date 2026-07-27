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Oliver Tree Honored at Santa Cruz Celebration of Life Six Weeks After Fatal Rio Crash

Friends, family, and celebrity speakers gathered to remember the singer, who died June 14 at age 32.

Oliver Tree, 2025 Tribeca Festival - "Paradise Records"
John Nacion / WireImage via Getty Images

The late Oliver Tree was honored by family, friends, and special guests at a memorial service in Santa Cruz, California on Saturday (July 27), just six weeks after he died at age 32 in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro.

The eclectic musician—who released his most recent album, Love You Madly Hate You Badly, independently in April—was given a major memorial service on Saturday. The event was livestreamed on YouTube for fans and featured several special guests, including Diplo, Logan Paul, and controversial YouTuber Ethan Klein.

Watch the full memorial service below.

Other aspects of the memorial service, which featured caskets for each of the characters Tree has portrayed in his music, included previously unreleased videos and clips of him when he was younger. In one clip, which can be seen below, a young Tree was asked why making music was so important to him and replied, “It gives me a reason to wake up every morning.”

Last month, Tree died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at age 32. Tree was one of six victims in the crash, which happened after two helicopters collided midair and crashed. Five of the victims were in one helicopter, and one, a pilot, was in the other.

Last month, Tree’s estate launched Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses, a foundation that offers award grants to support artists and their “creative art projects.”

“Oliver believed the most valuable way for artists to master their craft was not through studying, but by physically getting their hands dirty and creating things. The foundation provides grants to artists working in music, film, installation, and performance art,” the website for the foundation announced.

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