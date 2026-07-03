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Stream Paul Devro's Christmas Special for Diplo & Friends
If you're a fan of Mad Decent, you should know about Paul Devro. He's part of what makes Mad Decent tick, with his keen ear for the future and sly skills on the decks. For last week's Diplo & Friends, Paul Devro turned the show into a special Christmas extravaganza, running through a plethora of genres and styles in the name of the holidays. Hopefully you've got a little bit of wine in you, so you can turn this one up and jam out with your gran.
Listen to Jack U's Diplo & Friends Mix
Hopefully you androids were wise enough to stream Jack U's Diplo & Friends mix from last month; it's been on the iPlayer for a minute, but today, Dipl
Jack Ü to Make Debut Mix This Weekend on Diplo & Friends [UPDATE]
It’d probably unfair to every other act to say that Jack Ü is the breakout act of the year if only because of the project’s birth. Jack Ü is of
Listen to JSTJR's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix
JSTJR had the opportunity to showcase not only his production skills but also his DJing skills on one of the biggest platforms out there right now, Di
Listen to Lido's Uncensored Diplo & Friends Guest Mix
While some producers might want to claim it, 2014's definitely been Lido's year. From his remix of ZHU's "Faded" to his impressive I Love You EP, not
Listen to Hudson Mohawke's "Chimestape" For Diplo & Friends
Diplo calls him “inspirational, influential, and downright scary to some of us producers” and a “crazy lunatic in the beat game,” and we’re
Download the Diplo & Friends Edition of TWRK, Volume Five
You already know the score: TWRK causes damage with their originals and bootleg bangers, then cultivate a grip of heat for their next mixtape, which gets premiered on Diplo & Friends. Fresh for the upcoming fall season is the Diplo & Friends edition of TWRK, Volume Five, which features exclusive heat from Jack U, Snails, and a bunch more. They pulled out all kinds of stops for this set, dropping 46 cuts in 67 minutes. If you're trying to get turnt, this is the set you need, trust we.
Download Saint's Diplo & Friends Mix
When it comes to Saint and his image he has this mysterious air about him, always cloaked head to toe in all black and often times covering his face,
Diplo is Premiering a New Jack U Track Tonight on BBC Radio 1
On tonight's edition of Diplo & Friends (which kicks off at 1AM in London, aka 8PM EST tonight via BBC Radio 1), Diplo won't be in the building. The M
PREMIERE: Smalltown DJs' Diplo & Friends Mix
Calgary, Alberta, Canada is oftentimes better known globally for a "stampeding" July week of rodeo and cowboy-themed celebrations than vibe and funk-f
Download AC Slater's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix
Over the last few years, AC Slater's gone from "that producer/DJ I've seen in the dance music blogosphere over the years" to "AC Slater is one of my f
Download Zeds Dead's 2014 Diplo & Friends Mix
Diplo wasn't kidding when he said that Zeds Dead was one of their favorites. This is actually their third Diplo & Friends guest mix, having done a set
Download Anna Lunoe's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix
Holiday weekends always make me think of doing nothing but letting DJs do their thing, and enjoying my life to the soundtrack of mixes. In that spirit
Four Color Zack Drops Diplo & Friends Guest Mix, New Remix
Hopefully you've caught the mention before that I'm a regular working DJ and have been for a number of years (think before the advent of Serato as to
Download TWRK's "TWRK, Volume Four (Diplo & Friends Edition)"
Out today is the fourth edition of TWRK's mix series, hitting you with what Benzi and eSenTRIK cooked up for their latest round of 100 BPM mania. Of course they made sure to go in with their remix of "Muscle," alongside edits they knocked out for DJ Snake & Lil Jon, Iggy Azalea, and Diplo & GTA, as well as material from Party Favor, G-Buck, Milo & Otis, and much, much more. Proper Friday afternoon/evening turnup pre-game set. Go in.
Stream UZ's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix
Well that was fast. This weekend, UZ and Sweater Beats stepped up for Diplo & Friends, and UZ turned his mix around ASAP. He's a dope DJ, and has no problem dropping a grip of his own productions in this set. Included here are a number of his "Trap Shit" instrumentals, as well as a number of cuts from BeazyTymes, Jacuzzi, RL Grime, Milo & Otis, Yellow Claw, and more. A tracklist that should warm the heart of any DAD reader; we're just hoping a link for download is on the way.
Listen to Diplo's "Access All Areas" Diplo & Friends Mix
We were hoping that you guys would heed our word regarding Diplo's special "Access All Areas" edition of Diplo & Friends, which would only feature submissions from producers. We were enamored by the tunes Diplo was drawing, and while it's cool to listen to the show via the BBC Radio 1 player, that SoundCloud love can be essential. This is the full two-hour show, featuring cuts from Emerald Soul, HYDRABADD, Kayzo, Robs & Duke, Smookie Illson, and more.