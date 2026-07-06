Maino Reveals He's Been Wearing Hairpiece for 5 Years: 'My S**t Is Installed'

Maino received some playful clowning from the Let’s Rap About It crew for revealing that he’s been wearing the same hairpiece for five years. On the Friday (July 3) episode of the show, co-hosted by Dave East, Fabolous and Jim Jones, the rapper and podcaster discussed throwback haircuts like the flat top before moving on to his current hairpiece. Around the five-minute mark of the video below, East asked when Maino began wearing a hair unit. “I got this about five years ago,” he replied. That prompted Fab to ask where it was purchased from. “Online,” Maino confirmed.

“But how does it look so natural if you got it online?” Jim asked. “See, y'all trying to trick me up. Listen, it's a hairpiece, n***a,” Maino continued.

East was even more intrigued, and compared Maino’s hairpiece to ordering a New Era fitted hat. He questioned what hairpiece size his co-host requested. “What size you asked for? Pause,” Jim joked. “How it come? Like, pause, a big piece and then you you cut it to the size you need?” “You gotta see a doctor, bro,” Maino explained. “Get your piece first…My shit is installed.” “Pull up with the piece, then I’mma fit you up and get you right,” Jim said. Maino isn’t be the only male artist to fess up about wearing a hairpiece. R&B and pop vocalist Akon admitted in a March episode of Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he gets frequent hair unit touch-ups and that he plans to come out with a line of the wigs to combat insecurity among men with hair loss.

“I think people be so insecure with themselves to the point where they have to feel like they got to hide it. But there's nothing really bad about it. I mean, you're getting older,” he said on the show.