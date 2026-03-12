Music

50 Cent Posts AI Music Video Featuring Max B Dissing Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous

On Tuesday, 50 unleashed the AI-assisted video for the song "No More Tricks, No More Tries."

50 Cent continues his fury with an AI-generated music video for his Max B-assisted “No More Tricks, No More Tries” diss track.

The rapper released the music video on his official YouTube and Instagram accounts on Tuesday (March 10).

On the latter platform, he included the caption, “all thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. I’ll deal with Bill later. [fire emoji] [Face with Raised Eyebrow]I am the algorithm !”

Fifty’s new music video clearly targets Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous.

Maino responded to the diss with a post shared to his Instagram, writing, “Goddamn! You Made Us Wait 4 Months For This? Lmaooooo [sideways crying emojis] Let The Games Begin Pu$$y!! [eyes emojis].”

On Wednesday (March 11), Maino followed up with his own diss track, “Bleed Like Us.”

On the track, he raps, “Enough for all the gimmicks and tries / We on your top again / You was just a product of lies and strong marketing / Always seen a bitch in your eyes, you a comedian / You never took a life in your life, you was obedient.”

The “No More Tricks, No More Tries” diss from 50 Cent comes as no surprise as he’s been locked into a back and forth with the Let’s Rap About It podcast cohosts since they were critical of his Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, back in December.

50 Cent also put Jim Jones on blast with a video of an alleged studio eviction back in February. "Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends?” 50 captioned the post. "I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL."

For the last couple of months, 50 has claimed that Capo and his fellow Let’s Rap About It podcast hosts, Maino, Fabolous and Dave East, were "squatting" in the space.

Related Stories

50 Cent wearing a G-Unit cap and chain, next to Jim Jones in sunglasses and a bucket hat, both with heavy necklaces.
Music

50 Cent Takes Jim Jones Feud to Next Level By Bringing in Landlord: 'I Own the Joint'

The feud between the two seems to have moved to a whole different, real-estate-based level.

Mark Elibert209 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and Jim Jones.
Music

50 Cent Puts Jim Jones on Blast With Video of Alleged Studio Eviction: 'Wanna Be Friends?'

A clip allegedly shows Capo trying to break down a door, presumably of his studio.

tara mahadevan210 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and Jim Jones.
Music

50 Cent Puts Jim Jones on Blast With Video of Alleged Studio Eviction: 'Wanna Be Friends?'

A clip allegedly shows Capo trying to break down a door, presumably of his studio.

tara mahadevan210 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App