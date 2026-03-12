50 Cent Posts AI Music Video Featuring Max B Dissing Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous

50 Cent continues his fury with an AI-generated music video for his Max B-assisted “No More Tricks, No More Tries” diss track. The rapper released the music video on his official YouTube and Instagram accounts on Tuesday (March 10).

On the latter platform, he included the caption, “all thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. I’ll deal with Bill later. [fire emoji] [Face with Raised Eyebrow]I am the algorithm !”

Fifty’s new music video clearly targets Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous. Maino responded to the diss with a post shared to his Instagram, writing, “Goddamn! You Made Us Wait 4 Months For This? Lmaooooo [sideways crying emojis] Let The Games Begin Pu$$y!! [eyes emojis].” On Wednesday (March 11), Maino followed up with his own diss track, “Bleed Like Us.”