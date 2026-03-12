50 Cent Posts AI Music Video Featuring Max B Dissing Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous

50 Cent continues his fury with an AI-generated music video for his Max B-assisted “No More Tricks, No More Tries” diss track.
The rapper released the music video on his official YouTube and Instagram accounts on Tuesday (March 10).
On the latter platform, he included the caption, “all thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. I’ll deal with Bill later. [fire emoji] [Face with Raised Eyebrow]I am the algorithm !”
Fifty’s new music video clearly targets Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous.
Maino responded to the diss with a post shared to his Instagram, writing, “Goddamn! You Made Us Wait 4 Months For This? Lmaooooo [sideways crying emojis] Let The Games Begin Pu$$y!! [eyes emojis].”
On Wednesday (March 11), Maino followed up with his own diss track, “Bleed Like Us.”
On the track, he raps, “Enough for all the gimmicks and tries / We on your top again / You was just a product of lies and strong marketing / Always seen a bitch in your eyes, you a comedian / You never took a life in your life, you was obedient.”
The “No More Tricks, No More Tries” diss from 50 Cent comes as no surprise as he’s been locked into a back and forth with the Let’s Rap About It podcast cohosts since they were critical of his Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, back in December.
50 Cent also put Jim Jones on blast with a video of an alleged studio eviction back in February. "Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends?” 50 captioned the post. "I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL."
For the last couple of months, 50 has claimed that Capo and his fellow Let’s Rap About It podcast hosts, Maino, Fabolous and Dave East, were "squatting" in the space.