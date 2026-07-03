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Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Nipsey Hussle Gets Los Angeles Intersection Named in His Honor

Lauren London and Blacc Sam were on hand to commemorate the occasion.

Shawn Setaro138 days ago
A foreclosure sign hangs in front of a home December 14, 2006 in Miami, Florida.
Life

Man Loses $800,000 Home After $5,000 Water Bill He Wasn’t Aware of Goes Unpaid

Filmore Brown says he would have paid the bill, "no problem," if he had been aware of it.

Kris Seavers334 days ago
Akon performing on stage in a white fur coat, holding a microphone against a red background.
Music

Akon Says Crypto City Plans Are 'Under Attack' Amid Speculation: 'My Purpose Is to Develop Africa'

"[...] you’re gonna see a lot of misinformation on the internet.," Akon said of his Akon City project.

Trace William Cowen367 days ago
Photo of the Houston skyline with the Toyota Center in the foreground, several high-rise buildings, and multiple highways and cars
Life

Houston Tops List of 'Dirtiest' Cities in America

The LawnStarter study rounded out their top five with Newark, San Bernardino, Detroit, and Jersey City.

Brad Callas774 days ago
Music

J. Cole's Manager Reveals Why Tour With Drake Won't Hit Certain Major Cities

"Gotta pull back up to some of those markets we use to grind through on the come up," said Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad about the upcoming joint tour.

Alex Ocho976 days ago
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Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards.
Music

Glendale, Arizona Will Briefly Change Name to Honor Taylor Swift

Glendale mayor Jerry Weiers will soon announce the new name of the city in honor of Taylor Swift, who will kick off her Eras Tour in Arizona.

Jose Martinez1226 days ago
2015 photo of Ottawa skyline
Life

Ottawa Mayor Responds With Lengthy Tweet Thread to Study Rating City As Overrated

Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe responded to a Romanian study that ranked Ottawa as one of the world’s “most overrated cities" via a Twitter thread.

Louis Pavlakos1267 days ago
Chicago named 'Rattiest' city in U.S.
Life

Chicago Named 'Rattiest' City in U.S. for Eighth Consecutive Year

Chicago has earned the top spot on Orkin's "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" list for the eighth consecutive year. New York beat out Los Angeles for the No. 2 spot.

Brad Callas1368 days ago
Photograph of a USB going into laptop
Life

Man Loses Flash Drive With Info on Japanese City’s 460,000 Residents While Out for Drinks After Work

The Japanese city of Amagasaki is no longer in possession of a USB flash drive containing personal information on all of its 460,000 residents.

tara mahadevan1485 days ago
Rapper T.I. speaks onstage during Get Out To Vote Concert & Rally at Center Stage
Music

T.I. Responds to Debate About Which Rappers Can Really Claim Atlanta

Rapper Omeretta the Great sparked much debate when she doubted musicians claiming Atlanta, and now T.I. has offered his input on the conversation.

Joe Price1605 days ago
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Moon
Life

'Wobble' in Moon's Orbit May Result in Record Flooding on Earth

Researchers at NASA say the "wobble," which was first reported in the 18th century, will have a much more severe impact due to rising sea levels.

Joshua Espinoza1830 days ago
Akon attends R&B Wednesdays at Medusa Lounge
Music

Akon Set to Build Futuristic, Cryptocurrency-Based City in Uganda

The Ugandan government announced on Monday that it has allotted Akon one-square mile of land for him to begin planning an Akon City in the country.

Xavier Hamilton1929 days ago
The Planet Mars. Artist NASA.
Life

Plans Unveiled for First Sustainable City on Mars by 2100

The architecture studio ABIBOO has revealed its plans for Nüwa, the first sustainable city on Mars that can be be populated by up to 250,000 people.

Jose Martinez1943 days ago
Elon Musk
Life

Elon Musk Says He Wants to Create a City in Texas Called ‘Starbase'

The business magnate shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, confirming his plans to expand the SpaceX launch facilities in Boca Chica Village.

Joshua Espinoza1963 days ago
Toronto van incident
Life

Toronto Ranked the Second-Fastest Rising City in the World

A new report by the Global Cities Outlook ranks today's top cities based on potential future growth. 

Coleman Molnar2052 days ago
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Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Music

Kanye West Says He’s Helping Build a ‘New City of the Future’ in Haiti

Kanye West mentioned the ambitious idea during his appearance on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' following a visit to the country back in September.

Xavier Hamilton2089 days ago

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