Nipsey Hussle Gets Los Angeles Intersection Named in His Honor

Nipsey Hussle now has a South Los Angeles intersection named in his honor.
The corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue was renamed Nipsey Hussle Square on Saturday (Feb. 28) after the late rapper, CBS News reported.
The intersection is near Marathon Clothing, the store founded by Nipsey and where he was shot and killed in 2019.
Local politicians, as well as fans and the rapper’s family members, were on hand for the intersection naming ceremony.
Hussle’s older brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, recalled that Crenshaw and Slauson was where his brother used to peddle his mixtapes.
“I think that everybody who knew Hussle knows that Hussle loved the area. Crenshaw and Slauson meant everything to bro,” Asghedom said. “This corner has a lot of memories.”
LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson shared a statement at the dedication.
“What we want to say to the world is that businesses can come and go, ideas can come and go, people can come and go,” he said. “But forever, generations from now, when people get off the train there at that train stop, they’re going to know the story of Nipsey Hussle.”
Actress Lauren London, Hussle’s longtime partner, also attended. She posted photos from the ceremony taken by her frequent collaborator Danny “Topshelf Junior” Williams that are viewable here.
London shared a poignant short anecdote about the importance of the location.
“When me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here, and he would be like, ‘You know, Boogie, one day, they gonna name this whole section after me,’” she said. “And here we are today.”