Music

Nipsey Hussle Gets Los Angeles Intersection Named in His Honor

Lauren London and Blacc Sam were on hand to commemorate the occasion.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image via Prince Williams/Wireimage

Nipsey Hussle now has a South Los Angeles intersection named in his honor.

The corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue was renamed Nipsey Hussle Square on Saturday (Feb. 28) after the late rapper, CBS News reported.

The intersection is near Marathon Clothing, the store founded by Nipsey and where he was shot and killed in 2019.

Local politicians, as well as fans and the rapper’s family members, were on hand for the intersection naming ceremony.

Hussle’s older brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, recalled that Crenshaw and Slauson was where his brother used to peddle his mixtapes.

“I think that everybody who knew Hussle knows that Hussle loved the area. Crenshaw and Slauson meant everything to bro,” Asghedom said. “This corner has a lot of memories.”

LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson shared a statement at the dedication.

“What we want to say to the world is that businesses can come and go, ideas can come and go, people can come and go,” he said. “But forever, generations from now, when people get off the train there at that train stop, they’re going to know the story of Nipsey Hussle.”

Actress Lauren London, Hussle’s longtime partner, also attended. She posted photos from the ceremony taken by her frequent collaborator Danny “Topshelf Junior” Williams that are viewable here.

London shared a poignant short anecdote about the importance of the location.

“When me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here, and he would be like, ‘You know, Boogie, one day, they gonna name this whole section after me,’” she said. “And here we are today.”

Related Stories

(L-R) Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle.
Music

Big Sean Opens Up About How Nipsey Hussle's Death Triggered His 'Very Deep' Depression

The Detroit rapper shared that he had to take some time away from the music industry after the murder of his friend and collaborator.

Will Lavin213 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Posthumous Nipsey Hussle Album to Be a Collaboration With Bino Rideaux

The album's first single "Reckless," dropped ahead of the project's release, slated for this summer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams216 days ago
Hit-Boy is wearing sunglasses, a fluffy coat, and black gloves poses with fists forward in an urban night setting. He is about to face off against Mike WiLL Made-It in VERZUZ. This is a ranking of his top 20 songs of all time.
Music

The 20 Best Hit-Boy Songs of All Time

Hit-Boy has shaped the sound of modern rap over the past decade. Check out our ranking of his best songs before he goes head-to-head with Mike WiLL Made-It in the latest VERZUZ on January 30th.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo232 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App