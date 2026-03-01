Nipsey Hussle Gets Los Angeles Intersection Named in His Honor

Nipsey Hussle now has a South Los Angeles intersection named in his honor.

The corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue was renamed Nipsey Hussle Square on Saturday (Feb. 28) after the late rapper, CBS News reported.

The intersection is near Marathon Clothing, the store founded by Nipsey and where he was shot and killed in 2019.

Local politicians, as well as fans and the rapper’s family members, were on hand for the intersection naming ceremony.

Hussle’s older brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, recalled that Crenshaw and Slauson was where his brother used to peddle his mixtapes.