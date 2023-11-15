J. Cole's Manager Reveals Why Tour With Drake Won't Hit Certain Major Cities

There’s a method to the madness for J. Cole’s upcoming tour with Drake, according to Cole's manager.
On Monday, it was announced that the two will go on the road together in 2024 for a joint run dubbed It’s All a Blur Tour: Big as the What?
Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, Cole’s manager, took to X to share his excitement about the upcoming trek, writing, “Starting 2024 off right. Back on road with the 🦉 family for a special run of markets we don’t always get to go to on tour. Excited to hit those cities again. Tickets on sale Friday.”
When one fan shouted out the choice of cities, Ib continued, “Gotta pull up to some of those markets we use to grind through on the come up. Can’t wait to see those cities again, been a minute.”
When asked why the tour wouldn’t visit other stops such as Washington, D.C., Hamad further clarified, “I feel your pain 😂 but this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though ❤️.”
It’s All a Blur Tour: Big as the What? is set to kick off on Jan. 18 in Denver, Colorado before visiting San Antonio, New Orleans, Tampa, Nashville, Kansas City, and wrapping up in Birmingham, Alabama on March 27. It’s worth noting Cole will not perform on the final four dates of the tour (Belmont Park through Birmingham).