J. Cole's Manager Reveals Why Tour With Drake Won't Hit Certain Major Cities

When asked why the tour wouldn’t visit other stops such as Washington, D.C., Hamad further clarified, “I feel your pain 😂 but this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though ❤️.”

It’s All a Blur Tour: Big as the What? is set to kick off on Jan. 18 in Denver, Colorado before visiting San Antonio, New Orleans, Tampa, Nashville, Kansas City, and wrapping up in Birmingham, Alabama on March 27. It’s worth noting Cole will not perform on the final four dates of the tour (Belmont Park through Birmingham).